King County, WA

CORONAVIRUS: Pop-up COVID vaccination clinic at Seacrest

westseattleblog.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks to Carolyn for the tip and photo! A pop-up COVID vaccination clinic is happening...

westseattleblog.com

westseattleblog.com

4 trivia options and more for your West Seattle Wednesday

(This morning’s moonset, photographed by HD) Here’s what’s up in West Seattle for the hours ahead:. LOW-LOW TIDE: The tide is out to -4.0 feet at 11:06 am, so Seattle Aquarium beach naturalists are out today (now until 1 pm), at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) only, because of the ongoing beach closures south of Alki Point.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE TUESDAY: 14 notes

(Osprey family along the Duwamish River, photographed by Steve Bender) Here’s what’s on the list for another sunny day:. BLOCK DROP: Today’s spot to pick up and return DIY community-cleanup items is Delridge and Findlay, 9 am-5 pm. LOW-LOW TIDE: Out to -3.5 feet at 10:17 am...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

UPDATE: About that giant cloud of smoke – residential fire in North Highline

10:21 AM: Thanks to everybody who’s sent photos of this (the one above is by Paul Weatherman) smoke cloud from a fire southeast of West Seattle. The problem with trying to sleuth this is that there are several calls on the logs on both sides of the city-limit line that could apply – but according to a tweet from WSDOT (thanks to @WestSeaWX for pointing us there), it’s a residential fire near Highway 509, which is blocked northbound near South Cloverdale as a result. It’s in the 10400 block of 8th Avenue South [map]. More as we get it.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Welcome to Wednesday

6:02 AM: Good morning; welcome to Wednesday, July 13th. Metro buses are on their regular weekday schedule; watch @kcmetroalerts for word of reroutes/trip cancellations. The West Seattle Water Taxi is, so far, back on its regular schedule. Ferries: WSF continues on the two-boat schedule for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth – and WSF says...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

COLMAN POOL: Renovation work planned

West Seattle is home to the city’s only beachfront public saltwater swimming pool, Colman Pool on the Lincoln Park shore. Seattle Parks has announced that renovation work is planned, and it’s hosting an info session at the pool this Sunday:. Seattle Parks and Recreation invites the community to...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

BIZNOTES: Tails To Astonish anniversary sale; Alair ‘West Best Seattle’ T-shirt arrival, Lucky 5 no more

TAILS TO ASTONISH ANNIVERSARY SALE: The comics-and-toys shop just south of The Junction (4850 California SW; WSB sponsor) hopes you’ll stop by while in The Junction for West Seattle Summer Fest this weekend – because they’re having a sale! Tails To Astonish is turning 1, and to celebrate, “We will be doing a bunch of comics ‘buy 1 get 1 free’ … 25% off all toys … and 25% off all DC hardcover books.” Hours those days are 11:30 am-7 pm Friday and Saturday, 9 am-2 pm Sunday.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

FOLLOWUP: Contamination closure continues south of Alki Point

The signs are still up on the shoreline south of Alki Point, as the closure continues because of contamination from sewage pipes leaking at a nearby condo complex since last week. Seattle Public Utilities spokesperson Sabrina Register tells WSB today that “As a precaution, signs are still in place. Water samples will be taken as soon as the property owner makes repairs to its side sewer. SPU has been notified that the repair work is scheduled for tomorrow.” So you’ll want to continue staying off those shores – from Constellation Park to the SW Andover access point – at least one more day. The Seattle Aquarium beach-naturalist program also has canceled its planned Constellation Park visit tomorrow (but will still have a presence at Lincoln Park, 9:30 am-1 pm Wednesday).
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

From meditation to trivia, here are the options for your West Seattle Monday

(‘Neighborhood mandala,’ explains photographer Rosalie Miller) CLEAN! Block Drop supplies are at Dragonfly Pavilion (28th/Dakota) in North Delridge until 5 pm. WADE! Three local city-run wading pools are open today, EC Hughes (above) at 2805 SW Holden noon-7 pm; same hours for South Park at 8319 8th Ave. S. And Lincoln Park at 8011 Fauntleroy Way SW, noon-7 too.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

BIZNOTE: Nacho Mama opening soon in South Delridge

A new restaurant will open next month in the former Hoang Kim space at 9418 Delridge Way SW [map]. No, not Phorale – that apparently didn’t work out. Now the space is slated to become Nacho Mama. After its liquor-license application appeared online, we talked briefly to Nacho Mama’s proprietor by phone this afternoon. She told us she’s opening as soon as August 1st, with a menu that will include tacos and frybread, hours 7 am to 11 pm.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

FOUND CAT: Black and white – July 12, 2022 3:53 pm

This cutie was found in High Point in West Seattle (Thank you to our wonderful neighbors). My neighbor works for an animal hospital and she took him in to be scanned for a microchip, which he doesn’t have. He’s apparently on his way to Seattle Animal Shelter after a quick exam at my neighbor’s animal hospital.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

ELECTION 2022: Your primary ballot is on the way

King County Elections just announced that the ballots for the August 2nd primary are in the mail – so voting is about to begin. No ballot measures for our area, but there are races to narrow down – including U.S. Senate, U.S. House District 7, Secretary of State, 34th District State Senator and 34th District State House Position 1, which has no incumbent as longtime State Rep. Eileen Cody is retiring. You can see all the candidates listed, with links to their websites, here. You can send your ballot back by postal mail, as long as it’s postmarked by August 2nd, or take it to an official dropbox (here’s where to find them). Not registered? It’s not too late – go here.
KING COUNTY, WA
westseattleblog.com

West Seattle man returns home from ‘epic journey’ inspired by teen

(Photos courtesy Ray Wittmier, at right above with Gene Woodard) Ray Wittmier has just returned home to West Seattle from a life-saving trip. Not his life – but potentially thousands of others. Wittmier and longtime friend Gene Woodard rode bicycles across the country – 3,428 miles, from Puget Sound...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

ROXHILL PARK: 7 free summer events from bird-watching to dancing

Seven events have been announced for Roxhill Park (29th SW and SW Barton) over the next month – starting this Saturday. They’re all in the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, too, but here’s a quick FYI: The first event is for bird fans – this Saturday (and two weeks later, on July 30th), be at the park at 9 am to meet two Seattle Audubon Master Birders for a walk to learn about local birds and how/where to see them. Details are here. If you’re interested in the longer walk on July 30th, preregistration is requested – go here.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

SDOT urges you to ‘Slow the Flock Down’

Back in May, we covered the Seattle Pedestrian Advisory Board‘s monthly meeting for an update on the campaign launched in West Seattle to try to encourage drivers to stop for pedestrians. At that meeting, SDOT noted that the campaign was part of a state-grant-funded effort to also encourage drivers to slow down, qnd talked about some possible new slogans. One has just gone public: “Slow the Flock Down.”
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Musical accessories stolen; bicycle thief on camera; bike found

Also in West Seattle Crime Watch tonight, three reader reports:. Sometime between midnight and 4:35 pm today (7/11), my car, a white Subaru Outback, was prowled in front of my home on 39th Avenue SW, near West Seattle Bowl. The thief/thieves got away with two musical instrument cases. One is a Iron Cobra model kick pedal, and the other is a DW model carrying case that was filled with microphones, cables, and various guitar and percussion parts and accessories, small hardware like pliers and screwdrivers, towels.
SEATTLE, WA

