As the temperature continues to creep up this summer, there are number of ways to beat the heat—kayaking with kids in Portland is one option, escape town and hang out in Sauvie Island, or you can find your way to one of Portland’s popular natural swimming holes nearby. But if your looking for a quick way to beat the heat, head to one of these local splash pads where little and bigs can cool down for free! Fortunately, Portland Parks have loads of interactive fountains and splash pads throughout the city that are just begging to be splashed around in—and guaranteed, no matter what quadrant you’re in, one is bound to be nearby.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO