8 best dog DNA test deals this Amazon Prime Day

Ever wondered what breed your marvelous mutt is? Our pick of the best dog DNA test deals can give you the answer - at a bargain price!

We're seeing some super impressive dog DNA test deals, with up to 25% off some of the most comprehensive kits on the market.

Not only will the best dog DNA tests help you discover more about your dog's ancestry and breed, they're also incredibly helpful in predicting personality traits and alerting you to any medical conditions your pup may be prone to.

These tests are often quite expensive, so these Prime Day deals are the perfect opportunity to score more than $50 off a premium kit.

So, what are you waiting for? With heavily discounted options available, there's never been a better time to tell your dog's fortune without having to spend one!

Amazon Prime Day Dog Deals: Impressive deals are dropping now!

Embark Breed & Ancestry Identification, Trait & Health Detection Dog DNA Test Kit

RRP: $199.00 | Now: $159.00 | Save: $40.00 (20%) (opens in new tab)

With a simple and painless cheek swab, this DNA test can analyze over 200,000 genetic markers, providing you with detailed information about your dog, including breed type and family trees going back to great grandparents. It also tests for over 190 genetic diseases like glaucoma, MDR1 drug sensitivity, degenerative myelopathy, and common adult-onset diseases.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

ORIVET Dog DNA Test

RRP: $99.95| Now: $79.96 | Save: $19.99 (20%) (opens in new tab)

Discover the breeds that make up your dog's DNA and screen them for over 220 genetic diseases and over 30 traits. Receive access to a personalized Life Plan for your pet based on the dog breeds discovered, your dog's age, weight, gender, geographic location, and lifestyle.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Wisdom Panel Essential Dog DNA Test

RRP: $99.00 | Now: $74.99 | Save: $35.00 (25%) (opens in new tab)

Check your dog's ancestry, screen for genetic predisposition to various traits, and look at their risk factors for a range of medical complaints with this sophisticated DNA test kit. You'll also be able to get a complete picture on your dog's breed type and trace their ancestry back as far as their great-grandparents.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Wisdom Panel Premium Dog DNA Test

RRP: $159.99 | Now: $119.99 | Save: $56.00 (25%) (opens in new tab)

Looking for a DNA test that's a little more sophisticated? Then this premium test from Wisdom Panel is well worth investing in. Using a DNA database that's been built from samples of over 1.7 million dogs, you'll get accurate tracing of your dog's DNA, as well as comprehensive screening for a wide range of health conditions.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Wisdom Panel 3.0 Canine DNA Test

RRP: $84.99 | Now: $79.99 | Save: $5.00 (6%) (opens in new tab)

With a simple cheek swab you can do at home, the Wisdom Panel 3.0 Canine DNA Test analyzes for more than 350 breeds, types, & varieties. Simply collect your dog's DNA with a cheek swab, activate your kit online then send your kit to the lab with pre-paid shipping.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Embark | Dog DNA Test for Purebred Pets

RRP: $159.00 | Now: $127.00 | Save: $32.00 (20%) (opens in new tab)

A leading name in dog DNA testing, you can now pick up Embark Dog DNA Testing for a fantastic price. It screens for over 200 health risks and be carried out simply with a cheek swap in three easy steps.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Embark Breed Identification Kit

RRP: $109.00 | Now: $99.00 | Save: $9.01 (opens in new tab)

The Embark Breed Identification Kit tests for over 220,000 genetic markers and screens for 350+ dog breeds bringing you an accurate and scientifically advanced result.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

ORIVET Dog DNA Test Kit - Goldendoodle

RRP: $129.95 | Now: $103.96 | Save: $25.99 (20%) (opens in new tab)

Tailor your results according to breed with the ORIVET Dog DNA Test Kit. Orivet currently screens for over 250 health and trait tests, but only the results that affect Goldendoodle will appear on your report.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

