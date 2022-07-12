ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon Prime Day cat deals: Big brands, small prices

By Kathryn Rosenberg
 2 days ago

Spoil your feline friend with one of these great Amazon Prime Day cat deals that will see you saving X across a wide range of products and accessories

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12TWSn_0gc681I100
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Now that this bumper two day sales event is officially underway, the Amazon Prime Day cat deals are coming in thick and fast - and we have to admit, they're pretty darn impressive!

If you’ve been desperate to get your hands on one of the best cat beds for your feline friend, you'll love scoring $10 off the already affordable and super comfortable donut bed from Love's Cabin.

There's also a mammoth 53% off one of the most beautiful and unique cat trees we've ever seen, plus big savings on scratching posts, litter boxes and flea treatments.

So, if you've been looking to invest in some new products and accessories for your forever friend but haven't been able to justify the usual price tag, the Amazon sale can be a great time to bag yourself a bargain.

As with previous years, we're expecting demand to once again outstrip supply, so we recommend bookmarking this page and checking back regularly as we'll be updating this page frequently to bring you the latest and greatest deals as they drop.

PetsRadar's pick of the best Amazon Prime Day cat deals

FUKUMARU Cat Scratcher Mat

RRP: $36.99 | Now: $26.88 | Save: $10.11 (27%) (opens in new tab)

Want to give your kitty a place to sharpen their claws but don't have space for a scratching post? This scratching mat is just the ticket. Measuring 23.6" X 31.5", it's made from natural sisal and has not been treated with any harsh oils or chemicals. It has an anti-skid latex bottom to hold it in place and is thick and durable.

Hertzko Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush

RRP: $29.99 | Now: $14.70 | Save: $15.29 (51%) (opens in new tab)

One of the most popular brushes around, this slicker brush does a fantastic job of reducing shedding, detangling fur, and removing dirt and debris to keep your cat's coat looking healthy and shiny. With fine, angled bristles, ergonomic comfort grip, and push-button retraction, this brush is a win-win for both you and your feline friend.

Veken Pet Fountain

RRP: $33.99 | Now: $20.39 | Save: $13.60 (40%) (opens in new tab)

With an ultra quiet and low consumption pump and a 2.5 L large capacity, this is a great deal on a quality pet water fountain. Featuring three different modes, the triple filtration systems ensure that there's clean and free flowing water on hand 24/7 - ideal for encouraging your feline friend to drink more.

Advantage II 4-Dose Large Cat Flea Prevention

RRP: $53.98 | Now: $34.98 | Save: $19.00 (35%) (opens in new tab)

Keep your kitty flea-free with this four-dose pack of topical treatments from Advantage. Suitable for cats 9 lbs and over, it's easy to apply, fragrance free and waterproof after 24 hours.

Love's Cabin Round Donut Cat Cushion Bed

RRP: $29.99 | Now: $19.99 | Save: $10.00 (33%) (opens in new tab)

Available in a range of colors to suit your home decor, this 20-inch donut bed is made of premium quality cut pile fabric and stuffed with soft durable superior suede fabric for a comfortable and cozy nights sleep. The entire bed is machine washable and can be tumble dried too, so it's super easy to keep clean.

On2Pets Cat Condo Furniture

RRP: $199.99 | Now: $94.47 | Save: $105.52 (53%) (opens in new tab)

Taking the phrase 'cat tree' to a whole other level, this beautiful design is made from wood, artificial turf and silk leaves that come together to create a piece of feline furniture that will be the talking point of your home. Easy to assemble, it's approximately five feet tall and is suitable for cats up to 32 lbs.

PAWZ Road Cat Scratching Post

RRP: $39.99 | Now: $29.99 | Save: $10.00 (25%) (opens in new tab)

One of the cutest cat scratching posts around, this cactus design from PAWZ Road checks the boxes for both style and substance. Offering various scratching heights from 7.5” to 20.9” , it's covered with green natural sisal and carpet to create a seriously satisfying scratching surface. There's some minor assembly required but the instructions are clear and easy to follow.

Catit Jumbo Hooded Cat Litter Pan

RRP: $53.99 | Now: $35.99 | Save: $18.00 (33%) (opens in new tab)

This impressive cat litter box features a large hood that lifts up for easy cleaning and a built in bag anchor to help keep the bag open and free up your hands for scooping. The carbon impregnated filter effectively traps and removes odours and the easy locking slider makes for quick assembly.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

This year, the Amazon Prime Day sale falls on Tuesday 12th and Wednesday 13th of July.

We know how intense these big sales can get and that you likely have better things to be doing than staring at your screen all day, so we'll be keeping our pages updated with all the best cat and pet supply deals to make life easier for you.

How Amazon Prime Day works

The deals across this two-day sale are always epic, but there's one small catch - you need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of them.

Not to worry if you're not though because thanks to Amazon, that's easily fixed. Just head on over to their Prime free trial page (opens in new tab) and you'll get a cool 30 days to test it out before you're charged.

And in case you're thinking the only benefit to being a Prime member is their annual sale, think again. For a low monthly membership, you'll gain access to Prime Video, Amazon Music, Prime Reading and more, plus free shipping on almost all Amazon items.

How to get the best Amazon Prime Day pet deals

With huge savings of up to 80% across a wide range of pet products, a little planning can ensure you scoop the biggest bargains on the items you most want and need.

We recommend you keep this page open or bookmark it as we'll be adding to our favorite cat deals, as well as the best Amazon Prime Day pet deals. And if you have a multi-furkid home, you won't want to miss this year's Prime Day dog deals.

It's also worth starting an Amazon wishlist with all the products that grab your attention. That way, you can easily track price changes and conveniently add your chosen items to your basket for a quick check out when you've finished shopping.

Kathryn is a freelance writer who has spent the past two years dividing her writing time between her two great loves - pets and health and wellness. When she’s not busy crafting the perfect sentence for her features, buying guides and news pieces, she can be found hanging out with one very mischievous Cocker Spaniel, drinking copious amounts of Jasmine tea and attempting to set numerous world records for the longest ever FaceTime calls with her family back home in NZ.

