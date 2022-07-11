Luke Bryan Falls During Live Performance

Have you heard the new song from Luke Bryan? It’s the one soaked in patriotism, a true blue collar anthem to be best enjoyed on the back porch while drinking a cold beer. It’s “Country On,” with the American Idol judge urging the working folks to carry on with what they’re doing, keeping this country great. No wonder he released the single to coincide with the long Fourth of July holiday weekend.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO