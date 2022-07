From wildfires to glacier collapses, a flurry of extreme heat events has led to deaths and disrupted lives since the start of July. On 3 July, one day after a record-high temperature of 10C was recorded at the summit of a glacier on the Marmolada mountain in the Dolomites, a section broke loose, sending ice, snow and rocks on to a hiking trial. Eleven people were killed.

COLORADO STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO