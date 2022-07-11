ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

KFC Is Bringing Back a Fan Favorite for $5

By Megan Schaltegger
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2019, KFC turned its side dish Mac & Cheese into a main course, adding fried popcorn chicken to the noodles. Now, the southern-style fast food joint is bringing the creamy bowls back, and you can get them for just $5. While the Mac & Cheese Bowls are not...

Danny Rowland
1d ago

I've love it and KFC has the best fried chicken I've eaten good old fashioned foods all my life and none of it has ever affected my health in any way in 64 yrs .

