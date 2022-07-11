Dustin James Puckett

An arrest was made following a shooting incident Wednesday evening in Trigg County. An arrest citation for 21-year old Ethan Riddle of Clarksville says he went to Riddle’s Towing on Clay Street to confront his father about some type of issue and that he admitted to firing a gun during an altercation when his father asked him to leave.

TRIGG COUNTY, KY ・ 18 HOURS AGO