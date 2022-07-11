1 Killed, 1 Airlifted After Rollover Crash on I-80 Near Buford
By Joy Greenwald
One person was killed and another injured Sunday morning after the SUV they were traveling in rolled over on Interstate 80 near Buford, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. Sgt. Jeremy Beck says troopers...
On July 10, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 334 on Interstate 80 east of Laramie, Wyoming. Around 11:30 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a one-vehicle rollover. A 2007 Ford Escape was headed east on Interstate 80 when the vehicle exited the left side of the...
CHEYENNE — A 50-year old Burns, WY man was killed Friday night when his motorcycle collided with a pick up truck about 13 miles east of Cheyenne on Interstate 80. The Wyoming Highway Patrol reports that troopers responded to the scene at 11:20 p.m. after being notified of a motor vehicle collision.
CASPER, Wyo. — The driver of a motorcycle died after a Friday, July 8 crash with a pickup truck on the Interstate 80 Service Road near Burns, Wyoming, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The driver of the Harley Davidson has been identified as Aaron Van Whye, 50, a...
A Wyoming motorcyclist is dead following a collision near Burns late Friday night, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. It happened around 11:20 p.m. near the intersection of I-80 Service Road and County Road 146. The patrol says 50-year-old Burns resident Aaron Van Wyhe was following an eastbound pickup when he...
Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in finding a car they say was involved in a hit-and-run crash. According to a department Facebook post, the incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. on July 1 near the Breeze Thru Car Wash on Dell Range Boulevard. Police say the black Lexus...
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deputy-involved shooting that happened on Tuesday evening. The sheriff’s office said a deputy tried to stop a vehicle driving at a high speed around 10:33 p.m. on South Timberline Road. The vehicle then turned eastbound onto East Prospect Road and stopped near Sharp Point Drive.
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Tolbert Gibson, a 66-year-old Oregon resident, lost his life in a rollover crash east of Laramie on Sunday, Wyoming Highway Patrol reported Monday. Officers were notified of a one-vehicle rollover on Interstate 80 on 11:30 a.m. Sunday, according to their news release. The driver of the vehicle, 66-year-old Oregon resident Mary L. Charlton, was transported by medical helicopter to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center for injuries she sustained in the crash. She was wearing a seatbelt when the accident occurred, while Gibson was not.
An investigation is underway after a man was shot by Larimer County sheriff's deputies on Tuesday night in Fort Collins. A deputy tried to pull over a vehicle that was speeding on South Timberline Road, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office. The vehicle kept driving and turned onto East...
A 16-year-old Cheyenne girl who was last seen on June 28 is listed as a missing person on a missing persons website operated by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation. Wyoming Missing Persons has this entry for Amy Emily Ortiz:. ''Missing Person, June 28, 2022, Laramie County, Wyoming: Amy Emily...
On July 9, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 66.90 on US 191 south of Pinedale, Wyoming. Around 8:05 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a one-vehicle rollover. A 2014 Dodge Challenger was headed south on US 191 when the vehicle drifted across the center line and...
The Animal Control Division of the Laramie Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a pair of dogs who recently bit people in separate incidents. The first case happened in the area of 6th and Curtis on July 11. The suspect animal, in this case, is described...
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A small child died in Weld County over the weekend after she was hit by a car. Dacono police rushed to a residential part of town just after 8:15 Saturday night and found a bystander giving a 3-year-old girl CPR. Officers took over trying to resuscitate the little girl, but despite their life-saving efforts, she was pronounced dead after reaching the hospital.
According to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office, a woman described as a climber was killed over the weekend when they were struck by a falling rock south of Estes Park. A report was received around noon on Saturday of an accident in the area of Lily Lake, off Twin Sisters Trail. Few details have been released aside from that the case is being investigated as an 'unattended' death and that the woman was declared deceased at the scene.
A second California resident has been arrested in connection with a Laramie homicide investigation, police announced Wednesday. Lt. Ryan Thompson says 25-year-old Erin B. Wade was taken into custody Tuesday by the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for charges of accessory after the fact to second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit mutilation of dead bodies.
Two cows were spotted loose from their pasture in Laramie today. The cattle were seen wandering off the 3rd Street exit, headed west at around 10:30 a.m. The cattle appear to be a calf and cow pair. The cattle have been contained and are safely secured in a temporary pen...
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Cheyenne man accused of strangling a woman to death and transporting her corpse across the state to Cody is facing new charges after a judge recently found him not mentally fit to stand trial on a charge of first-degree murder.
Laramie police made two separate felony arrests for assault on a peace officer during Jubilee Days, the department announced Tuesday. Lt. Ryan Thompson says the first incident occurred at 10:48 p.m. Friday, July 8, when officers responded to a report of a drunk subject. "During the investigation, 38-year-old Phillip M....
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A climber was killed by falling rock in the Twin Sisters area south of Estes Park Saturday, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office said. The sheriff's office said around 11:30 a.m., they got a call about a climber hit by falling rock in a rugged area off the Twin Sisters Trail just outside of Rocky Mountain National Park. Crews tried to rescue the woman, but she died on the scene, deputies said. Crews were working Saturday afternoon to recover her body.
LARAMIE, Wyo. (Release) - Two men are out on bond after being arrested on Assault on a Peace Officer charges. The first incident occurred Friday, July 8th at 10:48 p.m. when Laramie Police Department Officers responded to a report of a drunk subject. During the investigation, 38-year-old Phillip M. Adkins punched one of the Officers in the face and was arrested for misdemeanor public intoxication and charged with Assault on a Peace Officer, (WS 6-5-205b).
