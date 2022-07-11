1 Killed, 1 Airlifted After Rollover Crash on I-80 Near Buford

According to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office, a woman described as a climber was killed over the weekend when they were struck by a falling rock south of Estes Park. A report was received around noon on Saturday of an accident in the area of Lily Lake, off Twin Sisters Trail. Few details have been released aside from that the case is being investigated as an 'unattended' death and that the woman was declared deceased at the scene.

3 DAYS AGO