San Diego, CA

The San Diego Convention Center Celebrates the Return of SDCC with Delectable Chocolate Delights

sdccblog.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe San Diego Convention Center can. OK, that’s a few syllables too many, but you get the idea, right? I got to...

sdccblog.com

sdccblog.com

Comic-Con International Merchandise for San Diego Comic-Con 2022

Well, here’s a twist: Comic-Con International merchandise appears to be live for San Diego Comic-Con 2022, but rather than being available for in-booth pick-up, it’s available for shipping. There’s no word (yet, as of time of press) on whether or not these designs will also be available on...
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Urban Menu

Our TOP 5 Vegan Restaurants in San Diego

Today, we will offer you a guide to our top 5 most favorite vegan restaurants in San Diego!. This restaurant fuses Asian cuisine and classical recipes with a fresh, vegan twist and healthy eating. Located at 6171 Mission George street, this restaurant is open every day from 11 am to...
SAN DIEGO, CA
sdccblog.com

Insight Editions San Diego Comic-Con 2022 Signings, Exclusives

Celebrated for their unique licensed high quality pop culture books, Insight Editions always brings their best wares plus their talented creators to San Diego Comic-Con. For 2022 they are offering a bounty of special deals on some of their most popular items, as well as hosting several signings. Let’s take...
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegomagazine.com

10 Things to Do in San Diego This Weekend: July 14-17

July 14-16 Hillcrest Pride Events: Pride of Hillcrest Block Party & San Diego Pride Parade. San Diego Pride Week continues with the Pride of Hillcrest Block Party and the San Diego Pride Parade at Pride Plaza in Hillcrest. The block party on Thursday and Friday will feature a drag show, DJ performances, go-go dances, free ferris wheel rides, food trucks and a dance party under the flagpole. Tickets can be found here. On Saturday, the San Diego Pride Parade begins at 10 a.m. at the Hillcrest Pride Flag with a 1.5 mile route that leads directly to the San Diego Pride Festival at Balboa Park. This year’s theme of “Justice With Joy” calls for colorful and celebratory floats that pair commemoration of San Diego’s LGBTQ+ community with appeals for justice in the constant fight for rights.
SAN DIEGO, CA
times-advocate.com

Customers begin voting for “Best of Escondido Eats”

Customers of some of Escondido’s top restaurants have started voting for the 2nd annual “Best of Escondido Eats” awards. This year’s contest started on June 30, and in the first two weeks there were over 5,500 total votes. This year’s “Best of Escondido Eats” contest runs...
sdccblog.com

Good Smile Company Event Exclusives For San Diego Comic-Con 2022

Heading to San Diego Comic-Con is Good Smile Company and they are bringing a handful of event exclusives with them. The exclusives span a several IP’s such as Danganronpa, Alien, Demon Slayer, and more. Good Smile Company will be at Booth #1316 & #1829. Keep an eye on the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
iheart.com

San Diego PRIDE Week Events 2022

Here are all of the major events and activities taking place throughout San Diego during PRIDE Week 2022. A celebration of the talents and contributions of women, while fostering meaningful connections in the LGBT and San Diego community. Details HERE >>. Hillcrest Pride Flag - 1500 University Ave, San Diego,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

Locals flock to Leucadia park for summer music event

ENCINITAS — One of the few events permitted on a small Leucadia park along Coast Highway returned for the 11th time to jam out and send students off to college on a music scholarship. Summer Fun on the 101 returned to the Leucadia Roadside Park on July 9 with...
ENCINITAS, CA
sdccblog.com

Legion M Launching San Diego Comic-Con Exclusive Collection Celebrating Stan Lee

Legion M, the world’s first fan-owned entertainment company, will be celebrating Stan Lee at San Diego Comic-Con with limited edition merchandise. Only available at SDCC, The Centennial Collection honors the “Godfather of Marvel Comics” with an exclusive collection of limited edition Stan Lee merchandise. Each day of the con, an exclusive t-shirt will be available for that day only, at Booth #3917 and on LegionM.com.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sdccblog.com

Small Press Spotlight: 88 Hours by Paul and Darlene Horn

Native San Diegan Darlene Alilain-Horn and her husband Paul Horn are no strangers to San Diego Comic-Con. They have been attending the event since 2003, set up in the Small Press section promoting Paul’s long running book series, Cool Jerk. After this long hiatus, Darlene and Paul are excited...
SAN DIEGO, CA
sdccblog.com

Loungefly San Diego Comic-Con 2022 Exclusives [UPDATE June 12]

Loungefly — the premiere pop culture accessories brand who makes adorable bags, wallets, and enamel pins — will be back at San Diego Comic-Con this year. You’ll find them at Booth #5149 as part of Funko’s “Funkoville” campus:. [UPDATE July 12]. Somewhere, out there,...
SAN DIEGO, CA

