LARAMIE, Wyo. (Release) - Two men are out on bond after being arrested on Assault on a Peace Officer charges. The first incident occurred Friday, July 8th at 10:48 p.m. when Laramie Police Department Officers responded to a report of a drunk subject. During the investigation, 38-year-old Phillip M. Adkins punched one of the Officers in the face and was arrested for misdemeanor public intoxication and charged with Assault on a Peace Officer, (WS 6-5-205b).

LARAMIE, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO