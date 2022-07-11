ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Family-Friendly Live Music Venues in Austin

By Free Fun In Austin
austin.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith so many options for great live music experiences around town, it can be a little overwhelming to find the space or event that’s perfect for the whole crew. To make it a bit easier, here are our top outdoor music venues for families in Austin this season!....

austin.com

Houston Press

The Continental Club Celebrates 22 Years of Rockin'

Its 20 year anniversary delayed by two years of COVID-19, The Continental Club of Houston is ready to celebrate its 20th/21st/22nd anniversary on Saturday July 16 with a full night of live performances on the large Continental Club stage and the smaller stage next door in Shoeshine Charley’s Big Top Lounge.
HOUSTON, TX
Eater

Where to Indulge in Creamy, Swirly Soft Serve in Austin

It’s the right time for frosty treats, and soft serve is a very special ice cream iteration that sparks sweet satisfaction and childhood nostalgia all in one. The creamy concoction is typically made without eggs in a machine and available in classic flavors like vanilla and chocolate, or fun ones like matcha and peaches. and sometimes bonus flavor swirls.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Sala & Betty Says So Long & Farewell

Beloved restaurant calls it quits as owner Teresa Wilson retires. In a message posted to social media on July 9, the French-accented New American restaurant Sala & Betty announced that it would be closing its doors at the end of July. The message reads: “Chef Teresa Wilson is ready to...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Austin, TX
Community Impact Austin

Sandwich Emi truck now open in North Austin

Sandwich Emi is owner Emilio Bardomiano's third food truck (Katy McAfee/ Community Impact Newspaper) Sandwich Emi, a new fusion sandwich truck, is now open at 203 E. 53rd St., Austin. Sandwich Emi is named after the owner, Emilio Bardomiano, who also owns neighboring truck Tacos and Deli and an agua fresca stand. Sandwich Emi has a variety of options, including banh mis, hamburgers and a Philly cheesesteak. Bardomiano’s broad menu was created in effort to have something every Austinite will enjoy.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Austin Symphony Orchestra Cancels Performance Due to Extreme Heat

Hartman Foundation Concerts in the Park hit thrice this season. Texas' heat wave strikes again. For the third time this year, the Austin Symphony Orchestra has had to cancel one of the Hartman Foundation Concerts in the Park series of shows: this time, it's tonight's scheduled performance by its brass quintet.
AUSTIN, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

Tan Lines Are Optional at This Wild & Lovely Park In Texas

You may be surprised to know that people in El Paso enjoy working on their bronze tan. Although some people prefer to be bronze all over just means you have to tan nude. Sure some people may use their own backyard but wish they could be on an island. Kind of like the island you saw in the movie Turistas minus the horror of course.
EL PASO, TX
Architectural Digest

This 768-Square-Foot Austin Bungalow Got a Cool and Classic Refresh

Charlie Rice is the sort of person you’d want for a neighbor. Not only because his bungalow is always brimming with joyful gatherings, freshly cut flowers, and the occasional swing band on the front porch, but also because—if you’re lucky—you might even clinch an invite to one of his famous five-course dinner parties. “A true-blue Renaissance man, he is a consummate host, entertainer, and bon vivant with impeccable personal style... Having a place to celebrate community and host dear friends was paramount to him,” says Avery Cox, founder and principal designer of her eponymous Austin-based interior design firm, who was tapped by Charlie to help give his newly acquired (and quickly falling apart) 1930s build a modern update.
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

South Congress Italian Spot Enoteca Vespaio Is Transforming Into Oaxacan Restaurant

Bouldin Creek Italian restaurant Enoteca Vespaio will soon be transformed into an Oaxacan restaurant this summer. Its last day of service on 1610 South Congress Avenue was on Saturday, July 9; the new Chapulín Cantina is expected to open sometime this month. Next-door sibling Italian restaurant Vespaio will not be affected by this change.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

East Austin homeless community braves triple digit heat

Triple-digit heat is making it challenging to keep cool but how are those who don't have a roof over their heads faring in scorching temperatures? We visited a homeless community in East Austin to find out. 70-year-old John Mason lives at a homeless encampment behind Springdale Park on the East...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Independent shop The Book Burrow now open in Pflugerville

The Book Burrow, formerly an online book store, is now operating at a brick-and-mortar space at 2401 W. Pecan St., Ste. 102, Pflugerville. Owner Kelsey Black said the business, which is located in the back room of the address on Pecan Street, opened July 12 but will have a grand opening event Aug. 6. Black said The Book Burrow is no longer an online operation, but she still sells some inventory via the web. The Book Burrow sells new and used children's, young adult and adult books in all genres. Black said customers may email her for more information at [email protected] or reach out on social media platforms including Facebook. 512-670-8441. www.thebookburrowbookstore.com.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
KXAN

H-E-B plans to expand northeast Austin store

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Grocer H-E-B has another expansion project on its hands, but it will be some time before residents can relish in the rollout. A recent filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation shows the grocery giant is preparing to expand an existing location in northeast Austin (500 Canyon Ridge Dr. in Tech Ridge) by about 27,000 square feet.
AUSTIN, TX
culturemap.com

Garbo's Fresh Maine Lobster presents Fundraiser For Planned Parenthood

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. As a woman-owned business, Garbo’s Fresh Maine Lobster was especially dismayed by the recent Supreme Court decision to roll back women's rights in overturning Roe v. Wade. In support of women's reproductive healthcare, Garbo’s will be hosting a fundraiser for Planned Parenthood at the restaurant’s North Austin brick and mortar location.
AUSTIN, TX
ArchDaily

Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos Presents a New Mixed-Use Project in front of Lake Austin, Texas in the United States

The Mexican office Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos presents a new project located in the city of Austin, Texas within a 145-acre lot on a hill next to Lake Austin, 20 minutes from downtown, forming a mixed-use master plan. The proposal integrates a set of spaces for nature and people through an architectural approach that seeks to link both its inhabitants and the general public through environmentally friendly cultural strategies.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Dog dies after swimming at 'Barking Springs'

AUSTIN, Texas — A dog died on Sunday after swimming in an area of Barton Creek located right beside Barton Springs Pool. The death came within an hour of swimming in the section known as "Barking Springs." While the dog's cause of death is currently unknown, toxic algae could be to blame.
AUSTIN, TX

