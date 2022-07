Warm up your fingers, local art critics! Even more of Eureka is slated to be splashed with color next month when the Eureka Street Art Festival returns for its fifth edition. This year, artists will be unleashed on surfaces along the 101 corridor and around the base of the Samoa Bridge where 11 new murals will be birthed. Where is all the art happening exactly, you ask? Well, luckily for you, today festival organizers kindly sent LoCO a map to help us all wrap our brains around which local walls will soon be blessed by murals and who exactly will be painting them.

EUREKA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO