Juanita Louise Hogaboom, 83, of Ogdensburg

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Agnes T. “Timmie” White, 91, Watertown, died unexpectedly on July 11, 2022. Timmie loved God, her family and her friends. She attended daily mass and was a lector and Eucharistic Minister. She was a member of the Holy Family Altar and Rosary Society. Her faith lead her to take the 3 year program to become an Associate to the Sisters of St Joseph. She was very proud of this accomplishment. Timmie was very active. She attended the Enhance Fitness Class at the YMCA three days a week where she was an inspiration to everyone. An avid gardener, she tended to the flower beds at Holy Family Church and she had several flower beds at her home. Timmie always took the time to handcraft special gifts for friends and family. She loved to send cards and notes to her family and friends. Timmie loved to watch sports on TV, especially SU men’s and women’s basketball and Notre Dame Football! She also liked to read and spend time playing with her cat, Cinders.

WATERTOWN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO