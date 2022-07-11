ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogdensburg, NY

Juanita Louise Hogaboom, 83, of Ogdensburg

By Submitted by funeral home
wwnytv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Juanita Louise Hogaboom, age 83, of Ogdensburg passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at home. Predeceased by her...

www.wwnytv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wwnytv.com

Margaret Ann (Popple) Vining, 87, formerly of Hermon

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Margaret Ann (Popple) Vining, 87, a resident of United Helpers Maplewood Campus and formerly of Hermon, NY passed away peacefully at Canton-Potsdam Hospital on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at 7:09 PM surrounded by her children. An obituary will appear as soon as available. A celebration...
HERMON, NY
wwnytv.com

Lisa R. Smithers, 65, of Waddington

WADDINGTON, New York (WWNY) - Private family graveside services for Lisa R. Smithers, age 65 of Waddington, will be held at the Presbyterian Stone Church Cemetery, Ogdensburg. Lisa passed away unexpectedly at her home on July 11, 2022. Surviving are two sisters Sherri & Loretta; along with several nieces, nephews...
WADDINGTON, NY
wwnytv.com

Leo F. Spriggs, 83, of Ogdensburg

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Leo F. Spriggs, age 83, a lifetime resident of Ogdensburg, passed away at his home on Sunday, July 10, 2022. A celebration of life will be celebrated at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Frary Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
OGDENSBURG, NY
wwnytv.com

Robert I. Fournier, 93, of Brownville

BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Robert I. Fournier, 93, Brownville, NY passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 13,2022 at the Carthage Rehabilitation and Nursing Home in Carthage, NY. He was born on January 1, 1929, in Watertown, NY, the son of Irvin and Elsie (Hodkinson) Fournier. He attended schools in...
BROWNVILLE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ogdensburg, NY
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
Ogdensburg, NY
Obituaries
wwnytv.com

Ann M. Ruddy, 70, of Waddington

WADDINGTON, New York (WWNY) - Ann M. Ruddy, age 70, of Nell Manor Drive, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday July, 9, 2022. The family has entrusted funeral arrangements to the care and expertise of the Phillips Memorial Home, located at 28 Clinton Street Waddington, NY. Family and friends are welcome...
WADDINGTON, NY
wwnytv.com

Amedeo J. “DeDe” Cappione 73, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Amedeo J. “DeDe” Cappione 73, of Massena, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 11, 2022. Visitation and Funeral Services will be held at Frary Funeral Home on Saturday, July 23, 2022, from 9:00 AM, up until the time of funeral at 11:00 AM with Rev. Judith VanKennen officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
MASSENA, NY
wwnytv.com

Michael Wayne Pierce, 42, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Michael Wayne Pierce, 42, of Ogdensburg, New York unexpectedly passed away on July 8, 2022, and at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center surrounded by his family. Michael was born on July 1, 1980, to Robert W. Pierce and Lynn E. (Dolderer) Pierce in Plattsburg, New York.
OGDENSBURG, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Wright
Person
Malcolm Wright
wwnytv.com

Karl M. Mayhew III (Karlie), of Canton

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It has been said that you can measure one’s life by the miles they have travelled. Karl M. Mayhew III (Karlie) lived a life filled with adventure and travel. He passed away unexpectedly while on board the Maersk Columbus in the Gulf of Aden on 19 June 2022 while serving as a US Merchant Marine. To all who knew Karl, this was most fitting as he was most happy when he was at sea.
CANTON, NY
wwnytv.com

Roxanne M. Cook, 60, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Roxanne M. Cook, 60, of Water Street, unexpectedly passed away Saturday afternoon, July 9, 2022 at her home. Roxanne was born on March 4, 1962 in Potsdam, the daughter of the late Mercedes Amo. She married Timothy Jones on October 12, 1984, that later ended in divorce.
MASSENA, NY
wwnytv.com

Agnes T. “Timmie” White, 91, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Agnes T. “Timmie” White, 91, Watertown, died unexpectedly on July 11, 2022. Timmie loved God, her family and her friends. She attended daily mass and was a lector and Eucharistic Minister. She was a member of the Holy Family Altar and Rosary Society. Her faith lead her to take the 3 year program to become an Associate to the Sisters of St Joseph. She was very proud of this accomplishment. Timmie was very active. She attended the Enhance Fitness Class at the YMCA three days a week where she was an inspiration to everyone. An avid gardener, she tended to the flower beds at Holy Family Church and she had several flower beds at her home. Timmie always took the time to handcraft special gifts for friends and family. She loved to send cards and notes to her family and friends. Timmie loved to watch sports on TV, especially SU men’s and women’s basketball and Notre Dame Football! She also liked to read and spend time playing with her cat, Cinders.
WATERTOWN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Montgomery Street
wwnytv.com

Restoration of Watertown church to begin Friday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a traffic alert for downtown Watertown this Friday, as the first steps to stabilize and renew the First Baptist Church begins. Two cranes, the largest of their type in New York State, will be brought in to remove the weathervane at the top.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Watertown traffic alert, church restoration postponed

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - No crane operators mean no cranes in downtown Watertown Friday morning. Plans were for traffic delays to start at 6 a.m. so two cranes could remove the weathervane at the top of the clock tower of the First Baptist Church. The crane company doesn’t have...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Get ready for the Lewis County Fair

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Lewis County Fair is next week. Fair manager Rachel Lisk gave us a rundown of what to expect from this year’s fair, which runs July 19-23. Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning. As usual, there will be rides,...
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Day 2 of the Jefferson County Fair

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Beautiful weather greeted the second day of the Jefferson County Fair. The 4-H poultry and dairy show kicked off Wednesday morning at the Jefferson County Fair. The afternoon was showcased by the high flying of Circus Incredible, but the highlight of the evening could be...
WATERTOWN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
wwnytv.com

Tanner Austin Scott Jock, 31, of Akwesasne

AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Tanner Austin Scott Jock, 31, of 111 Francis Jock Memorial Road, unexpectedly passed away Friday, July 8, 2022, in Syne. Tanner was born on March 23, 1991, the son of Delores “Dee” Jock and Daniel Lazore, Sr. He attended schools on the reservation before going Cornwall Collegiate Vocational School.
AKWESASNE, NY
wwnytv.com

Lewis County Eagle Scout receives statewide honor

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - One Lewis County Eagle Scout’s hard work is paying off as he receives a prestigious honor. It was the first time in decades that an Eagle Scout was awarded out of the Lewis County VFW Post 6912. Scout Drew Ortlieb from Troop 162 is...
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Groundbreaking ceremony held for new YMCA center

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Family YMCA is one step closer to its new community and aquatics center. Ground was officially broken in a Wednesday morning ceremony at 146 Arsenal Street, the site of the new facility and the former site of a call center. “We feel really...
WATERTOWN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy