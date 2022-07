If you’re going to take a photo of someone in a New Orleans club, you’ve got to get the shoes in the shot. “Guess what, I’m gonna cut their head off in the picture, but I better not cut off the shoes that are meant to be seen,” says Sthaddeus “Polo Silk” Terrell. “Man, that was code to start a fight!”

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO