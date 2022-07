Beth LaBee, who will receive a Veterinary Heroes™ award at the upcoming Fetch dvm360® conference, expresses her excitement for the visit to Kansas City, Missouri. Beth LaBee, hospitality specialist and winner of a dvm360® Veterinary Heroes™ award, described what it means to her to be a recipient of the client service representative category. She also shared she is looking forward to exploring the barbecue food Kansas City, Missouri has to offer while at our Fetch dvm360® conference.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 15 HOURS AGO