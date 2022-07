We all know that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is so allergic to the very idea of anti-racism education that he would’ve backed mask mandates and all the vaccine shots required if they would’ve just called coronavirus “COVID-1619.” DeSantis wakes up every morning and brushes his teeth with his own personal brand of toothpaste called “White Wash” before dabbing his neck with his dokkktor-prescribed “Woke-Away” ointment. During the holiday season, DeSantis roasts pro-critical race theory (CRT) math books on an open fire.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO