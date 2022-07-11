ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

False Alarm: Darwin Núñez Fit After “Scare”

By Mari Lewis
SB Nation
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThough tomorrow’s pre-season friendly against Manchester United comes a bit too soon for Diogo Jota, new signing Darwin Núñez should be on show — though tuned-in fans on social media might have suffered a scare in the buildup...

liverpooloffside.sbnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

In From the Cold: 3 Forgotten Everton Players That Might Surprise You in 2022/23

In case you haven’t heard, Everton are financially screwed. Mr Moshiri probably has a stash of diamonds somewhere on his person that could buy a few players. However, the Premier League’s FFP rules are not just tying our hands, but cutting off our wrists. Richarlison is gone and it wouldn’t surprise me if we sell off another major asset (Dominic Calvert-Lewin, ahem).
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Match Preview: Sunderland v AS Roma - Will this one last the full 90 minutes?

Tickets: Tickets are not available online via SAFC. TV/Stream: Full live match coverage is available here. Don’t forget to follow the blow-by-blow account of the game on the Roker Report Twitter feed (@RokerReport) and check out the player ratings after the full-time whistle at www.RokerReport.com!. The build-up... We kicked...
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diogo Jota
Person
Darwin Núñez
BBC

Carvalho debut a 'bittersweet moment'

New Liverpool signing Fabio Carvalho says his debut was a "bittersweet moment" after the Reds suffered a 4-0 defeat to Manchester United in Bangkok. The 19-year-old played the first 30 minutes in a central midfield role, hitting the post with a close-range effort. "From the first day in training and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
City Transfer Room

Report: Manchester City Looking Across Europe for Nathan Ake Replacement With Sevilla’s Jules Kounde Top of the List

Vital Football are claiming that Sevilla will hold out for £65 million if Manchester City want to sign French International Jules Kounde to replace Nathan Ake. The 27-year-old looks set to seal his return back to Chelsea which will mean a move back into the market for Pep Guardiola who wouldn't want to be short of central defenders going into the start of the season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Newcastle United to install safe standing for fans

Newcastle United will install a safe standing section at St James' Park, the club has confirmed. Rail seating will be put in place in part of the away section over the summer with an area in a home stand proposed for 2023. The move comes after the government approved safe...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#False Alarm#Reds#The Liverpool Echo
SB Nation

Official: Chelsea sign Raheem Sterling from Manchester City

FINALLY. Chelsea FC have finally woken up in the transfer window and made a defensive signing that we so desperately needed a forward signing that we may or may not have needed so desperately. As confirmed by the club, the Blues have completed the signing of Raheem Sterling from Manchester...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Another tussle with The Special One...

Our pre-season schedule was complete earlier this week with a second match for the trip to Portugal now pencilled in. As well as facing Europa League finalists Rangers, it’s now been confirmed that we will take on Europa Conference League winners Roma. This will be a top test for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Chelsea agree personal terms with Kalidou Koulibaly — reports

This time yesterday, Chelsea were “close to” agreeing a transfer for Kalidou Koulibaly, and we have apparently made some more progress in the last 24 hours. While negotiations with Napoli over the transfer fee are still ongoing, we have reached an agreement with the player over personal terms by this morning.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

Thank You, Raheem Sterling - Manchester City Supporters

A phenomenal run is coming to an end. Raheem Sterling announced on social media his departure from City and he made it special. A true slawart of the club, Sterling ahs decided to go home to London and he will be misse. A fitting end to Sterling’s career at City was winning yet another Premier League title.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Liverpool Offers Free Tickets to Children Who Attended the Champions League Final

Liverpool fans experienced a dangerous and chaotic when they arrived in Paris to watch their club take on Real Madrid in the Champions League final. Stadium mismanagement and police incompetence led to downright scary scenes of large swathes of Reds’ fans being tear gassed as they tried to enter the stadium with their tickets.
UEFA
SB Nation

Tuesday July 12th Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
UEFA
SB Nation

Rodri Signs New Contract at Manchester City

Manchester City defensive midfielder Rodri has committed himself to the blues for another five years, signing a new contract to 2027. The Spanish international, who joined Pep Guardiola’s blues in 2019, was inspirational in last season’s title charge, hitting seven goals including a superb equaliser on the final day of the season against Aston Villa.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Gibbs-White latest, Everton train in Washington D.C.

Under-18s keeper Dylan Graham signs new deal. [EFC]. Everton confirm upcoming friendly with Dynamo Kiev. Watch some of the latest clips as the Blues begin their USA tour. Looks like Everton may be on course to sign Morgan Gibbs-White. Everton Women release schedule for upcoming season. [EFC]. “Everton fans are...
MLS
SB Nation

Provisional French Report Says Liverpool Fans Not to Blame for Paris Chaos

In the immediate aftermath of the chaos at the Champions League final at Paris’ Stade de France, authorities sought to blame travelling Liverpool fans and forged tickets that led to a situation that risked a human crush and saw French police teargas families, the elderly, and disabled fans who had made their way to Paris for UEFA’s showpiece final.
UEFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy