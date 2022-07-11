ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Amazing Video Of Bill Russell Interviewing Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, And Jamal Wilkes In 1980 After Their First Championship With The Lakers

By Divij Kulkarni
fadeawayworld.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NBA has always been defined by its superstars, no matter the era. Bill Russell and his Boston Celtics dominated the league when Wilt Chamberlain was putting up historic numbers. This was followed by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar establishing his supremacy before the likes of Magic Johnson and Larry Bird entered the league...

fadeawayworld.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fadeawayworld.net

Kendrick Perkins Says Russell Westbrook Shouldn't Bother Showing Up to Lakers' Summer League Games: "They’re Trying To Trade You!"

As the Lakers work to trade Russell Westbrook behind the scenes, the star point guard (and former MVP) continues to make his presence on the team known. During L.A.'s Summer League game on Friday, Russ made a surprise appearance and showed up to cheer on his team. According to ESPN's Kendrick Perkins, he shouldn't have even bothered to show up at all.
NBA
Cinemablend

Following Feud With Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen Shares Honest Thoughts On Kevin Durant's Trade Request

Scottie Pippen has shared some brutally honest sports takes over the past several months, most of which played into his (one-sided) feud with former teammate Michael Jordan. Following the release of ESPN’s The Last Dance, Pippen didn’t mince words, accusing the sports legend of using the docuseries to make himself look good. He even asserted that Jordan “ruined” the game of basketball. The former small forward seems to stay in the know when it comes to what’s going on in today’s NBA and, on that note, he shared some honest thoughts when asked about Kevin Durant’s recent trade request.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Spun

Ray Allen Reveals His Pick For Greatest NBA Player Of All-Time

Ray Allen - one of the greatest sharpshooters in the history of basketball - is finally weighing in on the greatest-NBA-player-of-all-time debate. During a recent debate, Allen named Michael Jordan to be the greatest player in the history of the NBA. His debate opponent argued LeBron James deserves the throne.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamaal Wilkes
Person
Wilt Chamberlain
Person
Bill Russell
Person
Kareem Abdul Jabbar
Person
Magic Johnson
Person
Larry Bird
Person
Michael Jordan
ClutchPoints

Bobby Portis throws shade at prior teams after near-$49 million deal with Bucks

Bobby Portis finally found a permanent home in free agency. After struggling to find his fit to start his career, Portis landed on the Milwaukee Bucks and took off. Portis became a key part of the Bucks’ rotation during their championship run in 2021, and after another solid year this past season, he was able to land a near-$49 million deal as part of the Bucks free agency plan.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Championship#The Los Angeles Lakers#Nba Toronorapture
fadeawayworld.net

The Greatest Point Guard From Every NBA Team

The point guard position has produced some of the greatest players to ever play the game of basketball. Usually seen as the floor general and the ones who control the pace of the game, point guards, are vital to any team’s success. One can not recite the history of the game without bringing up the great point guards and what they accomplished throughout. There are currently 30 point guards in the Hall Of Fame for their contributions to the game, and there have been 10 MVP trophies awarded to the position. There have been just 7 point guards to win an NBA Finals MVP trophy and only 3 to have ever won both regular-season and Finals MVP.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Fans Roast Damian Lillard After He Was Seen Pretending To Talk On The Phone While At A Summer League Game: "Damn, Dame Got Caught In 4K"

Damian Lillard might be one of the most beloved players currently in the NBA. There aren't a lot of fans that don't love Dame. His explosive scoring ability and his obvious loyalty to the Portland Trail Blazers make him quite likable. However, like any other celebrity, he is not exempt from being trolled, as became evident on Monday.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Reddit
fadeawayworld.net

Andre Iguodala Revealed Some NBA Players Are Still Mad At Kevin Garnett: "There's A Guy That I Know Who Said, 'If I See KG In A Supermarket And I'm 85 Year Old? I'm Swinging On Him'."

Kevin Garnett is one of the greatest power forwards ever to play in the NBA, with an impressive resume that is highlighted by a championship with the Celtics in 2008 and an MVP award in 2004. While KG is remembered for his great play on the court, he was also one of the more vicious trash talkers around.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy