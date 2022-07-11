ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Study of tobacco content on social media links exposure to use

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bNrMN_0gc5AQzl00

People who have viewed tobacco content on social media are more than twice as likely than non-viewers to report using tobacco and, among those who have never used tobacco, more likely to be susceptible to use it in the future, according to a global study by researchers at the Keck School of Medicine of USC.

Keck researchers analyzed data from 139,624 participants in a meta-analysis of 29 other studies to determine if tobacco-related content on social media may recruit young users.

The study, published this week in JAMA Pediatrics, draws on data across age groups, countries, content types, and platforms and is the first large-scale effort linking social media content to tobacco use.

“We cast a wide net across the tobacco and social media literature and synthesized everything into a single association summarizing the relationship between social media exposure and tobacco use,” said Scott Donaldson, first author of the paper and a senior research associate in the Keck School of Medicine’s Department of Population and Public Health Sciences.

The findings come amid growing concerns about the potential harms of social media use, particularly among young people.

Comments / 0

Related
HeySoCal

Indoor mask mandate likely imminent in LA County

Los Angeles County remains on pace to enter the “high” COVID-19 activity level as early as Thursday, the public health director said Tuesday, and absent a major reversal in virus-related hospitalizations, an indoor mask-wearing mandate will be imposed two weeks later. The county is already in the “medium”...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Orange County COVID metrics continue mounting

Orange County’s COVID-19 hospitalizations and infection rates continued to climb as the county also logged 10 more fatalities, according to data released Tuesday by the Orange County Health Care Agency. The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 climbed from 280 on Friday to 287 on Monday, while the number...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tobacco#Research Associate#Meta Analysis
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy