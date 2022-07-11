All-Star Softball Festival coming to Erv Lind Stadium in Portland

The event set for July 15-17 will showcase some of the area's top talent at the collegiate level and more.

Softball fans in Portland can get their fix next weekend, July 15-17, when some top talent from around the area returns home to compete in the All-Star Softball Festival put on by the Women's Collegiate Softball League.

Players from Utah, Boise State, New Mexico, Cornell, Morgan State, Hawaii, Western Washington and more will take part in the events at Erv Lind Stadium.

Two teams, the Portland All-Stars and the Oregon Thunder will play three games, one each night of the festival.

Some local stars will be on the field as well, including:

Shianna Smith, Utah and Seattle U, former 6A Pitcher of the Year with Gresham High

Mia Ewell, Morgan State, former Grant High star

Emma Antich, Cornell, former First-Team All-State player at Westview High

Reyan Tuck, New Mexico, two-time All-State player at Jesuit High

Gates open at 6 p.m. Friday, July 15, with the first pitch set for 6:40 p.m., and it's the same for Saturday, July 16, for the Cancer Awareness Night. Gates open at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 17, with first pitch at 5:10 p.m. Kids eat free and run the bases.

Tickets for the event can be purchased for $10 at https://wcsl.isportstix.com/order/ The festival also will have games in between innings, family entertainment, raffles and more.

The WCSL is a new summer softball league similar to the West Coast League that the Portland Pickles baseball team plays in. The league will have three teams: Portland Puddles, Rose City Raindrops and Oregon Mist.

Ken Wilson, founder of the Pickles, is the commissioner and CEO of the WCSL and said the plan is to begin the first season of the WCSL next summer in 2023.

The goal is to give top-tier softball players a chance to continue playing throughout the summer just like their collegiate baseball counterparts have the option in leagues all around the country.

"This is a unique opportunity for women and an opportunity for our community to support an important cause," Wilson said in a news release. "Fast-pitch softball has everything that baseball has and more. Watch a fast-pitch game and you'll notice how fast-paced it is. The women can pla,y and they deliver an entertaining and competitive product."