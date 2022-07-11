ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland ranks as most stressed city in America in WalletHub study; Toledo No. 10

WTOL-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND — Editor's Note: The above video features Mike Polk Jr. reacting to Cleveland topping WalletHub's 'Most Stressed' city list in 2021. For the third straight year, no city in the U.S. is having a more difficult time coping with stress than Cleveland. In its study of 2022's...

www.wtol.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
93.1 WZAK

This City in Ohio Just Earned The #1 Stressed City in the US

Adulting, the pandemic, politics, and today’s economy are just a few things that can contribute to your stress level. Wallethub conducted a study in the U.S., based on work stress, financial stress, family stress, and stress related to health and safety to compile a list of cities based on their stress levels. According to their report, Wallethub “compared more than 180 cities across 40 key metrics. Our data set ranges from average weekly work hours to the unemployment rate to divorce and suicide rates.”
OHIO STATE
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 12 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Cleveland 2022

A former industrial city, Cleaveland in Ohio is known for its sense of fun, cheap beer and now very hipster-friendly industrial chic vibe. Many of the former working mills, factories and warehouses are still dotted all over the city but now you’ll find many of them turned into microbreweries, stylish eateries and art galleries. Throw in interesting walkable neighborhoods, pleasant bike trails which follow along waterways, friendly locals, great markets, cozy corner taverns and some great attractions like the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum of Art and you’ve got yourself a very unique city destination! If you’re looking for somewhere extra special to stay, from cozy historic boutiques to hip and trendy high rises, here are the best cool and unusual hotels in Cleveland, Ohio…
CLEVELAND, OH
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Go for the Freshest Seafood in Cleveland

Cleveland, Ohio, is located on the shoreline of Lake Eerie, making it the perfect city to find some of the best fish cuisines in the Great Lakes region. The seafood restaurants in Cleveland offer some of the best of my favorite dishes, like calamari or Maryland crab cake. And to...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Columbus, OH
City
Toledo, OH
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Health
Cleveland, OH
Government
Toledo, OH
Government
City
Ohio City, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
Toledo, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Health
NBC4 Columbus

Condado adds three new Ohio restaurants, with more to come

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — With a flurry of three openings in three weeks, Condado Tacos has grown to 35 locations in seven states. The Columbus-based chain recently opened three new Ohio restaurants, in Boardman, Anderson Township and Perrysburg. Another four openings are scheduled this year, including two new cities — Kalamazoo, Michigan, and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WTOL 11

Three Ohio cities rank among worst drivers in the country

OHIO, USA — Editor's Note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on July 6, 2022. While some cities are more notorious than others for their stop-and-go traffic and reckless drivers, some are verifiably more dangerous than others. Insurance quote comparison company QuoteWizard compiled car insurance...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stress#Birmingham City#Americans#Ms Philadelphia
WKYC

Here's how the new COVID variants are affecting Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — We've all heard of the new strains of COVID-19, but how are they different from prior ones and which are affecting Northeast Ohio?. "The BA .5 is accounting for most of our infections right now in the U.S.," said Dr. Donald Dumford, medical director of infection prevention of Cleveland Clinic, Akron General.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
cleveland19.com

Body found underneath bridge on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A body was found on the city’s West side late Thursday morning. Just before noon, a person flagged down a police officer after finding the body underneath the bridge at I-71 North and W. 25th Street. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner will now determine the...
CLEVELAND, OH
13abc.com

Neighborhood Nuisance: East Toledo duplex has structural concerns

EAST TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - People living on Fassett Street in East Toledo say an abandoned duplex has some serious structural issues and it’s concerning to neighbors. One resident tells 13abc she’s worried it will topple over if it’s not torn down soon. Neighbors say the duplex...
TOLEDO, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Metroparks restoring Garfield Park Pond to early 20th-century glory by digging out 60 years’ worth of silt

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Cleveland Metroparks has turned its Garfield Park Reservation into a giant sandbox this summer, but the object isn’t child’s play. The regional parks agency is spending $7 million to recreate a popular one-time fishing and boating pond that filled with silt in the late 1950s and later became choked with invasive weeds and trees.
CLEVELAND, OH
Jake Wells

New stimulus would give you thousands more each year in Ohio

Are you feeling the squeeze financially during this time of rising costs due to inflation? Then you'll want to hear about this new proposal on the table that would give many people thousands of dollars each year. Three senators,Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines, have announced the Family Security Act 2.0. Here's a quick look at what this proposal includes. This program would send money to families. It would start funding families during pregnancy. $350 per month would be sent to families for each child ages five years old and under. For families with children ages six to seventeen years old, parents would receive $250 a month for each qualifying child.
CLEVELAND, OH
Farm and Dairy

Yost files lawsuit against fake fishing lure business

COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has filed a lawsuit in Defiance County against four people who ran an unregistered business that sold fishing lures it regularly failed to deliver and enrolled customers in a monthly fee-based subscription service they never agreed to join. To date, 84 consumers...
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy