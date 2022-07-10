The Orioles suddenly lost their lives — and still stuck in the last place of AL East
3 days ago
The Camden Yard has been rocking for at least the past week. Baltimore Orioles, one of the worst baseball teams in history, is now in eight consecutive wins after defeating the implosioned Angels team on Sunday. Eight consecutive wins mark the longest consecutive win of this kind in the...
NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees pitcher Luis Severino was placed on the 15-day injured list Thursday, one day after leaving his start against Cincinnati with right shoulder tightness. Severino had an MRI that showed a low-grade strain to his right latissimus dorsi muscle. Before the team even announced the test results, manager Aaron Boone acknowledged it was likely the right-hander would miss some time. It’s the first real hiccup this season for a terrific New York rotation that’s remained almost entirely healthy, a huge reason the Yankees have built the best record in baseball with a few days left before the All-Star break. Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes, Jameson Taillon, Severino and Jordan Montgomery combined to start 84 of the club’s first 88 games.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals spent Thursday patching up a roster missing 10 players who were barred from traveling to Toronto because of their COVID-19 vaccination status while trying to smooth over their damaged image among fans. Among the nearly 40% of players on the 26-man roster who were left home were All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi, two-time All-Star Whit Merrifield, future cornerstones Kyle Isbel and MJ Melendez and outfielder Michael A. Taylor. Merrifield was the most expansive among the seven players who discussed their decision Wednesday, claiming “the vaccine, what it’s supposed to do, it’s not doing. If it was doing what it was supposed to do and stopping the spread of COVID (then) I would have a little more willingness to take it, but it’s not doing that.” Merrifield then drew the ire of Royals fans when he said, “Something happens and I happen to get on a team that has a chance to go play in Canada in the postseason, maybe that changes” — which many in Kansas City took to mean he won’t get vaccinated for his current team but is open to doing it for a contender.
Red Sox: +1.5 (-145) 7 (Over: -105/Under: -115) This is an easy pick for me. Shane McClanahan is on the mound, so I’m going to back him. McClanahan is second in MLB in ERA, strikeouts and WHIP. He’s as dominant a pitcher as there is in the game, and the Rays are a smart bet to make when he’s pitching.
Here's a sobering question with long-term implications: are the Red Sox the worst team in the American League East?. The timing of the question matters, because once the cavalry returns in the form of Nathan Eovaldi, Garrett Whitlock, and Trevor Story -- not to mention Michael Wacha and Rich Hill -- the answer had better be no.
The Baltimore Orioles might finally be taking some steps towards respectability. After winning their ninth straight game on Tuesday night, rallying to beat the Chicago Cubs by a final of 4-2, they have reached the .500 mark. They remain just two games back of the final American League Wild Card...
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Shane McClanahan starts, he pitches great, and the Tampa Bay Rays win. It's as easy as 1-2-3. McClanahan and the Rays did it again on Wednesday night, beating the Boston Red Sox 4-1 for their third straight win in this series and their fifth overall against their bitter American League East rival in the past eight days. Tampa Bay has outscored them 32-13 over that stretch and won their third straight series against the Red Sox this season, with a final game coming on Thursday night at Tropicana Field.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Aaron’s Civale’s right wrist isn’t right. Cleveland placed Civale on the 15-day injured list Thursday with a sprained wrist, which the starting pitcher injured while throwing a curveball and pitching just one inning Wednesday night in a loss to the Chicago White Sox. Manager Terry Francona said an MRI revealed swelling in a ligament in Civale’s wrist. He’ll need several weeks to recover. “They termed it mild, which is good,” Francona said before the Guardians opened a four-game series against the Detroit Tigers. “Nothing structurally, by that I mean bones or anything like that.”
The Boston Red Sox dropped their third straight game against the Tampa Bay Rays this evening, falling to 47-42 in the process. That puts them in a three-way tie with the Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays for the American League’s final two Wild Card spots. Despite the recent...
Every MLB team is more than halfway through its season. The All-Star Game is days away. As most of the sport prepares to take a brief break, it’s a fine time to review the most unexpected elements of the first half of play. Here are 10 of the biggest...
The AL East division has accomplished a rare feat more than halfway through the 2022 MLB season. Each of the division's five teams currently have records at or above .500. The baseball world took to Twitter to celebrate this feat. "Most competitive division in baseball," one fan wrote. "AL Beast!...
