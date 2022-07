BURNSVILLE, Minn.-- As the gentle drone of traffic bustles by on Interstate 35, a new sound begins to echo on the slopes at Buck Hill. Chains rattle repeatedly as Cale Leiviska launches discs at them with ease.The professional disc golfer, who also has a passion for designing disc golf courses, is testing out his latest creation."This one is just all about the views. You get up here in this beautiful spot, it's one of the tallest points in all of the Twin Cities," he said as he stood atop a hill where skiers and snowboarders typically wait to drop in.From...

