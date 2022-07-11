ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore man wielding baseball bat fatally shot during alleged altercation with 'squeegee worker'

truecrimedaily
truecrimedaily
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lHf9s_0gc4zpXw00

BALTIMORE (TCD) -- A 48-year-old man was reportedly shot and killed last week during an argument with a person who was cleaning windshields at a busy intersection.

According to Baltimore Police, on Thursday, July 7, at 4:38 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call at the intersection of Light Avenue and Conway Street and found a male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators reportedly determined the man, later identified as Timothy Reynolds, got shot after an altercation began with the suspect, who fled the scene on foot. Officials are still searching for the suspect, who they described as a "squeegee person."

WJZ-TV reports Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said during a press briefing Reynolds allegedly got into a "heated interaction" with one of the squeegee workers, which involved Reynolds getting out of his car and walking towards a group of workers with a baseball bat. One of the squeegee workers allegedly pulled out a gun and shot him.

One squeegee worker told WJZ, "He was all aggressive. He got out of his car with a bat and swung it at everybody. I figured the man shouldn’t have hopped out with a bat."

Squeegee workers reportedly tend to be teens and young adults from low-income areas that wash windshields while cars are stopped at red lights. Baltimore has reportedly introduced some workforce training and job coalitions to help squeegee workers with employment, according to WBFF-TV.

Reynolds was reportedly a mechanical engineer and had a wife and three children.

Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland announced on Twitter there was up to $8,000 in reward money for information about Reynolds' death, and Gov. Larry Hogan said the state was also offering an additional $8,000.

Comments / 1

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nypressnews.com

Dashboard video IDs teen in squeegee workers shooting

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore police have identified a 15-year-old boy seen in a dashboard video as a person of interest in last week’s deadly encounter between a motorist and people cleaning windshields for cash at a downtown Baltimore intersection. The Baltimore Sun reports a dashboard camera video of...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police make arrest in murder of Maryland McDonald's employee

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore County man is under arrest in the May killing of a McDonald's employee in Gambrills, police said Wednesday.Ja'quan Green, 21, of Middle River, is charged with murder, among other offenses, in the shooting death of 23-year-old Britrain Marcelus Gray, Anne Arundel County Police said.Gray was shot about 4:45 a.m. May 13 at the fast food chain's location on Crain Highway in Gambrills. Officers called to the scene found Gray dead of multiple gunshot wounds at the restaurant.Based on their investigation, detectives believe the gunfire was not random but rather a shooting targeting Gray, who was working at the restaurant at the time it unfolded, police reported previously.Over the course of the past two months, detectives identified Green as the shooting suspect, police said. It was not immediately clear Wednesday what led authorities to zero in on the 21-year-old.Court records show Green is due in court on Aug. 10 for a preliminary hearing.While an arrest has been made in Gray's killing, investigators are asking anyone who has additional information about the case to call homicide detectives at 410-222-4731 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
GAMBRILLS, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
abc27 News

Man arrested by York police for death of two-month-old

Editor’s Note: The article has been updated with the correct spelling of Ashley Decker’s name YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York police officers have arrested a man charged for contributing to the death of a two-month-old infant. Robert Eugene McCachren was arrested on Tuesday, July 12, in South Carolina. Police had been searching for him since […]
YORK, PA
CBS Baltimore

Woman, 63, Dragged & Injured In East Baltimore Carjacking, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 63-year-old woman was hospitalized Tuesday after she injured in an East Baltimore carjacking, police said. The carjacking was reported about 8:45 a.m. at a gas station along a stretch of Belair Road near North Avenue, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Officers met with the victim, who told investigators she was in the parking lot when someone jumped into her running car and a fight ensued. She said she was dragged by her vehicle as the suspect drove away. The 63-year-old woman was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Her condition was not immediately known Tuesday afternoon. Police said the vehicle is a blue 2019 Kia Rio with the Maryland tag 5EY5583. The suspect was described as a 5-foot-6 Black man who was wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, and gray New Balance sneakers. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.  
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Hogan
CBS Baltimore

Woman, 30, Shot While Driving In Northwest Baltimore, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 30-year-old woman was shot while driving Monday afternoon in Northwest Baltimore, authorities said. Officers were called to a local hospital shortly after 12:30 p.m. after the victim showed up with a gunshot wound, Baltimore Police said.  She was treated for an injury that is not considered life-threatening. Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives believe the victim was driving along the 3700 block of Oakmont Avenue when she heard gunfire and then realized she had been shot, according to police. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Cold Case Closed: DNA From Kidnapping And Killing Leads Howard County Detectives To Laurel Man

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Laurel man has pled guilty to second-degree murder in the killing of a 28-year-old woman four decades ago, according to the Office of the State’s Attorney for Howard County. Howard Jackson Bradberry, 64, faces a charge of first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree rape, and kidnapping in a cold case that dates back to March 29, 1982, Howard County officials said. Laney Lee McGadney left her apartment in Columbia to walk to a grocery store in the Owen Brown Village Center that day, according to authorities. Bystanders recall seeing someone abduct McGadney as she was walking along Oakland...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Bat#Baltimore Police#Shooting#Squeegee#Violent Crime#Wjz
WBOC

N.Y. Man Arrested Following Delaware Bank Robbery Spree

NEWARK, Del.- Police have arrested a New York man believed to have robbed eight banks in New Castle and Kent counties over the course of two months. On July 12, the Newark Police Department located and arrested Calvin Samuels, 39, of ValleyStream, N.Y., after a bank robbery at the TD Bank, located at 230 East Delaware Ave. Through investigative means, officers connected Samuels to a total of eight bank robberies that occurred throughout New Castle and Kent Counties beginning in May 2022 within the city limits of Wilmington, Newark, Dover, and Middletown.
NEWARK, DE
foxbaltimore.com

Squeegee kid and police officer in verbal confrontation Downtown Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — FOX45 News was on the scene as a squeegee kid and Baltimore City Police Officer engaged in a verbal confrontation in Downtown Baltimore. The officer can be heard shouting " I'm just telling you, you can't harass people. That's the end of it. Hey, listen. If people don't want to give you money, you have to leave them alone. It's that simple."
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Missing 14-year-old found by Montgomery County bus driver

GERMANTOWN, M.d. (FOX 5 DC) - A Clarksburg teenager was found this week, thanks to a Montgomery County Ride On bus coordinator. The 14-year-old was found on Monday after going missing for several days and being reported as a runaway. Montgomery County Ride On Bus Coordinator Timothy Cooper found the...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
foxbaltimore.com

Man flags down police after being shot multiple times in east Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man who was injured in a shooting flagged down police in the McElderry Park neighborhood, Saturday afternoon. At around 4:53 p.m., Southeast District officers were patrolling the 2700 block of Jefferson Street, when a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds signaled to officers for help.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore City will not clear corners with squeegee kids, mayor says

BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — The debate continues about how to coax squeegee kids away from Baltimore’s intersections. Some say police are not the appropriate first line of defense on this issue. Others, however, say they just want to see the laws on the books enforced. On Wednesday, Mayor...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Woman With Walker Killed Trying To Cross Baltimore Street

A senior woman was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run incident while attempting to cross a Baltimore street with her walker, authorities say. Witnesses said that the 65-year-old woman was struck on the 2000 block of North Broadway shortly before 3 p.m., Wednesday, July 6, according to Baltimore Police.
BALTIMORE, MD
KJR 95.7 The Jet

'One-In-A-Million': Helicopter Falls On Washington Teen... And He Survives

A Washington teenager is lucky to be alive after a helicopter fell on top of him last week, according to KING 5. Reporters say 19-year-old Logan Schneider was riding a tractor on his family's cherry orchard, which is 12 miles north of Wenatchee, before the unthinkable happened. A helicopter came barreling down from the sky, colliding with power lines and landing on top of Schneider.
WENATCHEE, WA
truecrimedaily

truecrimedaily

34K+
Followers
2K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

True Crime Daily covers in-depth investigations, real-life mysteries, and the stories behind crimes across America. True Crime Daily is the continuation of the broadcast television show Crime Watch Daily.

 https://truecrimedaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy