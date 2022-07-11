ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's County, MD

Maryland man arrested after allegedly fatally stabbing sister

CHILLUM, Md. (TCD) -- A 34-year-old man stands accused of fatally stabbing his 38-year-old sister.

According to a news release from the Prince George's County Police Department, on July 7, at approximately 4:50 p.m., patrol officers responded to a report of unknown trouble in the 2000 block of Oglethorpe Street. At the scene, authorities reportedly found an unresponsive person, Nashanna Belnavis, inside the apartment.

Police said the victim suffered body trauma and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Upon further investigation, authorities reportedly identified the victim's brother, Timothy Edwards, as the suspect. Police said Edwards allegedly stabbed the victim to death.

Edwards was reportedly arrested and charged with first- and second-degree murder as well as assault. He remains held in the Department of Corrections without bond, according to police.

Police did not release a motive, and the investigation remains ongoing.

