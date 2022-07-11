ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vigo County, IN

Vigo Fair gives 4-H kids chance to show their work

By Brandyn Benter
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Vigo County Fair is in full swing at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds. Monday, WTWO caught up with kids who are taking part in the 4-H programs at this year’s fair. Projects that kids have completed are on display in the exhibit...

