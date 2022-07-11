ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sebastian, FL

Florida woman allegedly stuffed mother’s body in freezer and collected her disability benefits

truecrimedaily
truecrimedaily
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PT4BW_0gc4yRap00

SEBASTIAN, Fla. (TCD) -- A 64-year-old woman was recently arrested after she allegedly hid her mother’s body inside a freezer earlier this year.

According to a news release from the Sebastian Police Department, on April 28, officers performed a welfare check at 107 Paddock St., where they found 93-year-old Marie Hoskins deceased inside a chest freezer.

Police said the victim’s daughter, Michele Hoskins, was interviewed, and she told authorities she found her mother dead inside her bedroom. Michele allegedly bought a deep freezer and placed her mother’s body inside so she could receive her disability benefits.

Police said authorities executed a search warrant and found a heavily soiled bed mattress in the backyard hidden behind thick brush and covered by palm tree branches.

The victim reportedly died of natural causes and had been dead for around two weeks before Michele Hoskins placed her remains in the freezer.

Hoskins was arrested on July 7 and booked into the Indian County Jail on $10,000 bond, records show. She was reportedly charged with failure to report a death and tampering with evidence.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs12.com

Drugs, cash, 3-hour manhunt and K9 bite ends with arrest of fleeing cousins

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A three-hour manhunt and a K9 bite helped bring two fleeing cousins, including a wanted narcotics dealer, into handcuffs in Port St. Lucie. Police said detectives had 22-year-old Martavious Ellison under surveillance on Monday as he sold cocaine and fentanyl in Port St. Lucie. When detectives moved into arrest him, he drove off in his car until he crashed into a ditch at NW St. James Drive and Charleston Oaks Drive.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sebastian, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Sebastian, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WESH

Autopsy reveals cause of death for 6-month-old in Cocoa

SHARPES, Fla. — On Tuesday, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office released new information on the death of an infant in Cocoa. Deputies responded home on Yarber Avenue Saturday night after the 6-month-old's mother said the infant was not breathing. The child was unresponsive when they arrived. The 6-month-old was...
COCOA, FL
wqcs.org

Sebastian Woman Who Hid Her Dead Mother in a Freezer Arrested

Sebastian - Friday July 8, 2022: A Sebastian woman who hid her dead mother in a freezer has been arrested on allegations of failing to report the death and tampering with evidence. Sixty-four year old Michelle Hoskins was taken into custody after a warrant for her arrest was issued. She...
SEBASTIAN, FL
veronews.com

Man jailed after attacking woman, K-9 dog, deputies

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A man who deputies said choked and stabbed a woman with an ink pen, then attacked a K-9 dog and officers during his arrest, was jailed Monday. Indian River County sheriff’s officials credited K-9 Mako – who the suspect reportedly grabbed by the throat – and his handler Deputy Ricardo Ferrer with capturing the man.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disability Benefits#Freezer
cw34.com

Hostage situation leads to arrest in Vero Beach

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A hostage situation involving an AR-15 style firearm took place on Tuesday morning and is still under investigation by Vero Beach police. Police say the male suspect, 24 year-old Jerron Perry, and his girlfriend were kicked out of their room at the OceanAire Inn. That's when the victim noticed the situation and offered the couple to spend the night in his room.
VERO BEACH, FL
WESH

6-month-old infant found dead in Cocoa, deputies say

COCOA, Fla. — There are still more questions than answers as to how a 6-month-old baby died in Brevard County Saturday night. The mother called sheriff’s deputies after she said the infant was not breathing in their home on Yarber Avenue in unincorporated Cocoa. Deputies found the child...
COCOA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
treasurecoast.com

Martin County Sheriff reports fake news of serious crimes that were never commited

FRAUDULENT SOCIAL MEDIA POSTS CIRCULATING THROUGHOUT MARTIN COUNTY WARNING OTHERS OF SERIOUS CRIMES THAT WERE NEVER COMMITTED. This week Martin County Sheriff’s Office was notified of several fraudulent social media posts circulating through different local Facebook group pages. The majority of the posts have been made on “For Sale” pages targeting Jensen Beach, Stuart and Hobe Sound.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Woman struck, killed by train in Titusville

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A woman was struck and killed by a train early Wednesday in Titusville, according to the police department. The Titusville Police Department said officers responded to Hopkins Avenue near Sycamore Street around 6:50 p.m. where they found the woman. [TRENDING: Flagler commissioner argues with troopers as...
TITUSVILLE, FL
cbs12.com

Teen found in Fort Pierce critically wounded from shooting

FORT PIERCE, Fla (CBS12) — A teen found shot in Fort Pierce is in the hospital in critical condition. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said a deputy came upon a 17-year-old boy sitting in his silver Infinity G35X at N. 45th Street and Juanita Avenue. The teen said he'd been shot.
FORT PIERCE, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Sheriff’s Office investigating sign and cam targeting candidate LaDonna Corbin

The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a political sign and an outdoor camera allegedly targeting LaDonna Corbin, a school board candidate for District 2. Sheriff Eric Flowers told Sebastian Daily that deputies “found a game cam attached to a GoLine sign,” and it’s being passed on to detectives to see if any crime occurred.
SEBASTIAN, FL
truecrimedaily

truecrimedaily

34K+
Followers
2K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

True Crime Daily covers in-depth investigations, real-life mysteries, and the stories behind crimes across America. True Crime Daily is the continuation of the broadcast television show Crime Watch Daily.

 https://truecrimedaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy