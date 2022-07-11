Former jail deputy pleads guilty to fatally stabbing his wife and trying to decapitate her

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (TCD) -- A 49-year-old man pleaded guilty last week to killing his wife and trying to decapitate her.

According to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office, Wilford Jenkins entered the plea Thursday, July 7, for charges of involuntary manslaughter, felonious assault, and tampering with evidence. He will serve 20 years in prison. He was initially charged with murder, felonious assault, and tampering with evidence.

On Oct. 25, 2021, Forest Park Police officers reportedly found Wilford and his wife Huletta Jenkins at their residence suffering from stab wounds. Huletta had reportedly been stabbed in the chest and slashed in the throat. She was pronounced dead at the scene and had visible defensive wounds on her body. Wilford Jenkins was transported to a nearby hospital with a self-inflicted knife wound on his neck.

The prosecutor’s office says investigators located a double-edged knife on the floor between the two bodies.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reported one of Wilford’s friends called 911 and asked police to conduct a welfare check. The friend told the Enquirer Wilford called him and said he "just stabbed himself in the chest." Investigators reportedly believe he tried to kill himself.

In February 2021, Wilford was reportedly arrested for inducing panic and improperly handling firearms after his wife called police and said she believed he was having a mental health emergency.

According to WXIX-TV, Wilford previously worked at the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction as a prison guard and at the Butler County Jail as a corrections officer.

WCPO-TV reports Wilford will not be eligible for parole.