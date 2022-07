Missouri Governor Mike Parson has signed into law a bill co-sponsored by Branson area state Rep. Brian Seitz. House Bill 2116, known as the “No Patient Left Alone Act,” requires health care facilities to allow two “compassionate care visitors” who can have in-person contact with the resident or patient during visitation hours. The measure came in response to actions during the pandemic where family members were being kept from loved ones even when the loved ones were in end-of-life situations.

