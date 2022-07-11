ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

DOJ probes PGA Tour over possible anticompetitive behavior

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Olafimihan Oshin
WMBB
WMBB
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ltgmL_0gc4woRi00

( The Hill ) – The Department of Justice (DOJ) has launched an investigation into the PGA Tour over allegations of anticompetitive behavior.

A source told the Wall Street Journal on Monday that players’ agents have received inquiries from the department’s antitrust division about the tour’s bylaws and the PGA’s actions as many players leave for the Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour.

According to the tour bylaws, players aren’t allowed to participate in other televised golfing events unless they get permission from the organization’s commissioner.

The PGA has banned and fined players who have joined the Saudi tour, which is paying them far more per tournament but has proven controversial due to the country’s record of rights abuses.

A PGA spokesperson confirmed the DOJ’s investigation in an email to The Hill, saying, “This was not unexpected. We went through this in 1994 and we are confident in a similar outcome.”

In 1994, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) investigated the league over two of its rules involving players competing in different tournaments, the Journal noted. The FTC ended its investigation into the league a year later.

The PGA Tour, founded in 1929, has suspended a list of prominent golfers such as Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed, and Dustin Johnson for their decision to jump ship to the up-start LIV league.

Some PGA golfers initially filed a release request to participate in the inaugural LIV Golf tournament, which took place last month, but were denied by the organization.

The Saudi-backed league has accused the PGA Tour of “monopolistic behavior” toward golfers, writing in a letter that the federal government will have to get involved to investigate the tour’s “unlawful practices,” the Journal reported.

The Hill has reached out to the Department of Justice and LIV Golf for comment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WMBB

Death under investigation in Washington Co.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WASHINGTON COUNTY NEWS) — Washington County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed investigators are on scene in the area of Pate Pond Road and Union Hill Road regarding the discovery this morning of a deceased person. According to WCSO, deputies responded to the scene shortly after 6...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Lynn Haven corruption case will go to jury as trial date looms

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — As is normal in a competitive process the prosecutors and the defense don’t agree on much in the Lynn Haven corruption case. That now includes when to hold the trial for Margo Anderson, the former mayor of Lynn Haven, and James Finch, the owner of Phoenix construction.
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

Prosecutors reviewing Walton commission accusations

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Prosecutors are examining an audit that accused Walton County Commissioners of breaking their rules, and possibly state law, in the way they handled taxpayer money. The audit was issued by the Walton County Clerk of Court. In Florida, along with overseeing courthouses, the clerk...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
WMBB

Young couple killed in murder-suicide: Okaloosa Co. deputies

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County deputies are investigating a murder-suicide after the bodies of a couple were found inside their home. The couple, ages 21 and 24, were found dead inside their bedroom, according to a Facebook post from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to the home near Fort Walton Beach for a welfare check.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Henry Co. woman killed in shooting, boyfriend charged

HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — County road 57 in Henry County was a crime scene early Sunday morning after Abbeville woman, Barbara Williamson Shaw was found dead after being shot in the head. Her boyfriend, Jamie Whitehead, was then arrested and charged with murder. According to the Henry County Sheriff, Whitehead was intoxicated when he […]
HENRY COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doj#The Department Of Justice#The Wall Street Journal#Saudi
WMBB

Panama City bicyclist dies from crash injuries

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man who was critically injured in a June 30th wreck has died from his injuries, Panama City police said Friday. Jimmy Leon Battles, 37, was struck while riding his bicycle near the intersection of U.S. 98 and Molitor Avenue at about 10:30 p.m. on June 30. Through […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Waitress cons 99-year-old for nearly $600k to spend on vacations: Okaloosa Co. investigators

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said the brother of a 99-year-old woman led investigators to a massive fraud scheme in Destin. Deputies arrested Sheena Russell, 45, out of Navarre on July 6 for grand theft, fraud and exploitation. Russell is accused of taking nearly $600,000 from a woman’s account to spend on extravagant vacations and bills.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Marianna allows food trucks within city limits

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — People in Marianna will now be able to enjoy food trucks on a regular basis. Marianna city officials voted to allow food truck vendors to set up all the time. The trucks used to be restricted to just certain events. Mainstreet Marianna backed the change. Executive Director Meghan Basford said most […]
MARIANNA, FL
WMBB

Second person dies in State 79 crash

PANAMA CITY, Fla, (WMBB) — Another person has died from their injuries after a head-on crash that happened last week in Bay County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a sedan was headed south on State Road 79 near Pine Log Road when it crossed over the center median and directly into the path of […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
FTC
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
WMBB

Prosecutors reference other investigations in Lynn Haven filing

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A massive filing from federal prosecutors in the Lynn Haven case once again hints at other possible investigations. Margo Anderson, the former Mayor of Lynn Haven, and James Finch, the owner of Phoenix Construction, are facing fraud and bribery charges in connection to projects that happened before and after Hurricane Michael. Several others, including the former city manager and the former city attorney, have already pleaded guilty in the case.
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

Florida’s home-hardening sales tax exemption in effect

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida’s “Freedom Week,” a sales tax holiday on outdoor and entertainment merchandise and events, lasts through Thursday. However, there’s another tax holiday going on that could save residents money for years to come. The Florida Impact-Resistant Windows and Doors Sales Tax Exemption Period began Friday. Residents can buy impact-resistant windows, […]
FLORIDA STATE
WMBB

Two car crash temporarily blocks traffic

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A two car crash on Beck Avenue temporarily blocked a portion of the road on Sunday. The crash involved a black pickup truck and a black SUV. It is unclear how the pickup truck turned over. Traffic was blocked north of 19th street and south of 21st Street. Panama City […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Principals at Bay, Rutherford to step down

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The principals at two local high schools are stepping down from their roles, Bay District school officials confirmed Tuesday. Bay High Principal Billy May will be the new principal of Jinks Middle School. Coy Pilson, the principal at Rutherford, will be an assistant director at Haney Technical College. In a […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Local law enforcement continues to tackle fentanyl problem

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Law enforcement officials across the Panhandle say fentanyl use is a growing and deadly problem. The CDC reported it is currently the leading cause of death for people ages 18 to 45, and local leaders are doing everything they can to eliminate this problem. Walton County Sheriff Michael Adkinson said […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Vandals hit a small beach community four times in a week

SEAGROVE BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Hammocks of Seagrove Beach community has reportedly been vandalized four of the last five nights. “For this neighborhood, it’s not the locals,” said Brad Wear, Hammocks of Seagrove Beach Homeowner’s Association Board Member. ” It’s definitely the renters.” Issues started at the entrance. “The biggest recurring problem we have […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Blountstown Police Department returns home

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — The Blountstown Police Department moving out of their old temporary building and finally moving back into their newly renovated home on Northeast Pear Street. “We called it camping out,” Blountstown Police Chief Mark Mallory said. “It was like camping out for the last three and a half years.” Chief Mallory said […]
BLOUNTSTOWN, FL
WMBB

WMBB

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy