BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot Monday morning in Dundalk near a senior center and adult day care center, Baltimore County police said. Around 11 a.m., police said officers were called to the area of Randolph and Martell avenues after a report of a shooting. On the scene, officers found a man who had been shot. The victim, who was not identified, was taken a hospital, where he died of his injuries.

DUNDALK, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO