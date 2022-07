BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Aquarium will launch an immersive event series for adults in 10 days, according to aquarium staff. The event series, known as Voyages, will feature an audiovisual experience created by breath artist Dominic “Shodekeh” Talifero. The audio was inspired by his research on biodiversity and animal communication, aquarium staff said. The audio journey will be translated into visual displays projected throughout the aquarium, allowing visitors to go on a “voyage” and engage in a multisensory journey, according to aquarium staff. Following the audio tour, which will take place at the National Aquarium’s Pier 3 building, people can make their...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO