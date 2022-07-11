Coronavirus: Rep. Katie Porter tests positive for COVID-19
WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Katie Porter, D-California, confirmed via social media Monday afternoon that she has tested positive for COVID-19.
“Today, I tested positive for COVID-19. I was exposed at work here in CA. I’ll vote proxy this week rather than travel to D.C. I have the usual symptoms, especially a sore throat, so I’m communicating via text—and whiteboard,” Porter wrote.
By Monday afternoon, cumulative nationwide COVID-19 cases totaled nearly 89 million, including nearly 3 million infections diagnosed within the past 28 days. Meanwhile, a total of 1,020,938 U.S. virus-related fatalities have been recorded in the more than two years since the pandemic began, including 9,345 deaths within the past month, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally.
Globally, more than 556 million cumulative COVID-19 cases have been detected since early 2020, resulting in nearly 6.4 million fatalities worldwide, according to the Johns Hopkins data.
