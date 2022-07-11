ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Alaska Airlines surprises employees with 90,000 miles to travel the globe

By Alaska Airlines
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlaska Airlines is celebrating its 90th anniversary by giving all employees the gift of travel. While many of us were instructed to stay home during the pandemic, airline employees were part of the essential workforce who remained on the front lines. Each day brought new challenges, regulations and precautions that our...

