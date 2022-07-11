USWNT vs. Mexico odds, picks and predictions

The United States Women’s National Team (2-0) will take on the Mexican Women’s National Team (0-2) Monday. Kickoff from Estadio Universitario is set for 10 p.m. ET. Below, we preview the USA vs. Mexico odds and lines, and make our best MLS bets, picks and predictions.

This match will conclude the final round of Group A for the CONCACAF Women’s Championship.

Also in Group A were Haiti and Jamaica, both of which have won and lost a game. They will play for the second spot in the group as the USWNT’s goal differential makes it very improbably they drop even with a loss.

The USWNT have scored 8 goals and allowed none through 2 games. They beat Haiti 3-0 and then Jamaica 5-0 with both games played last week.

Mexico lost to Jamaica 1-0 and then to Haiti 3-0. Although Mexico has lost both times they still come in at No. 26 in the world, according to FIFA. They could put up a fight against the top-ranked USA.

USWNT vs. Mexico odds, lines, picks and predictions

Money line: USA -5000 (bet $5,000 to win $100) | Mexico +4000 (bet $100 to win $4,000) | Draw +1100

USA -5000 (bet $5,000 to win $100) | Mexico +4000 (bet $100 to win $4,000) | Draw +1100 Over/Under: 4.5 (O: -115 | U: -125)

Prediction

USA 4, Mexico 0

PASS. There’s no value here.

Per Tipico, the most likely final score is 4-0 which is what I also would suggest. The USWNT offense hasn’t been good enough as of late to look into a 5-0 win which could fall under the -117 “other” tab.

Nonetheless, the value isn’t here to bet the total.

BET UNDER 4.5 (-125).

The USWNT has played 9 games this season, and they have topped this total in 5 of them.

However, they’ve only given up 1 goal on the year, and that was against Uzbekistan on their lone shot of the match. Mexico gave up just 1 goal to Jamaica.

Against Haiti, they had 2 conceded on 2 penalties and then their opponents’ 3rd goal after Mexico had sustained a red card. Prior to these 2, Mexico had won all 4 matches of 2022. They still sit top 30 as well, not outside the top 50 like Jamaica and Haiti.

With the game in Mexico, the crowd should be raucous. Considering Mexico failed to score in both games, it’s doubtful their offense finds some legs against USWNT.

With that in mind, their ranking suggests they should pose a stronger defense than either of the USA’s other competitors. I’ll take the Under 4.5 (-125) as the game’s best bet.

