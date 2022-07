A new residential garbage collection and recycling bid was awarded to Waste Management by the Shelby County Commission on July 11. Commissioner Lindsey Allison complimented the county staff for their work on the project, saying they were left with a very difficult situation after the previous provider pulled out of their contract. She added that in years of garbage pickup, this was probably one of the most difficult things they’ve ever faced.

