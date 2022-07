ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A tin full of photographs taken across New Mexico 40 years ago will be returned to the family of the photographer who took them. Los Alamos native Robby Poore was working as a lighting designer in Albuquerque in the 1980s when someone gave him a canister of film which he kept over […]

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO