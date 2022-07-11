ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juneau County, WI

Gov. Evers orders flags to half-staff in memory of murdered judge

By Jaymes Langrehr
wglr.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoemer was shot and killed inside his home on June 3 by 56-year-old Douglas Uhde, who had planned to target other high-ranking officials — including Gov. Tony Evers — before taking his own life inside Roemer’s home. “There is no doubt that Judge Roemer was a...

www.wglr.com

