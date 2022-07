Murder and robbery charges have been dismissed without prejudice for 56-year old Regina Vause, one of three women indicted for the 2006 killing of 83-year old Roscoe Mayes at a home on Greenville Road. Vause, 39-year old Anastaja Hathaway-Waddell and 46-year old Lashanda Person were all indicted for murder and...

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO