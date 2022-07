It’s not surprising that “Break My Soul” is topping the charts. In addition to the Beyoncé of it all, the lyrics about quitting a job in order to build a new foundation accurately reflect what so many of us have been dreaming about since the start of the pandemic. And what over a million of us have actually done: According to the National Women’s Law Center, 1.1 million women decided to leave the workforce between February 2020 and January 2022, as part of a phenomenon that’s been labeled the Great Resignation.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO