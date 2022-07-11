Protesters in Sri Lanka say they won't leave the president's palace until he's ousted

Have you seen the videos of protests in Sri Lanka? The president has fled the country. The prime minister is leading in his place but says he will resign by today - all of this after protesters pushed into leadership offices demanding people step down. They're protesting after an economic disaster. We have called Ahilan Kadirgamar, who is vice president of the Federation of University Teachers Associations, which is one of the groups protesting.

