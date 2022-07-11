Blind loyalty is helping sustain Trump's power in the Republican party, new book says

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrat John Fetterman posted a massive $11 million fundraising haul during the second quarter. He’s on an advertising spree that’s made him a near-constant presence on television in Pennsylvania. And he grabs attention with snarky, irreverent social media posts. The only thing missing from one of the most competitive U.S. Senate races this year is the candidate himself. Fetterman, 52, has yet to return to the campaign trail in a significant way since a May 13 stroke required surgery to implant a pacemaker with a defibrillator and prompted a revelation that he had a serious heart condition. The advertisements currently on the air were recorded before the stroke. He hasn’t fielded questions from the press. And when the hoodie- and shorts-wearing Fetterman did make a campaign appearance, it was under tightly controlled circumstances and without advance notice to reporters.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 40 MINUTES AGO