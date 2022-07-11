Feast begins on July 11

The Rev. David Rivera and the Rev. Joseph Capella walked ahead of the statue of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel during the procession on July 16, 2021. (THG/Betsey Karl.To purchase photosin The Gazette, call (609) 704-1940.) HAMMONTON—Volunteers are preparing for the Feast of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel. With...
It's that time again...Hammonton's Mt. Carmel Festival is happening daily through Saturday this week. Here are ten things you should know about this great Hammonton tradition... #1: This is the 147th annual Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Festival. The festival was started in 1875 by Italian immigrants new to Hammonton...
For the first time in over 72 years, there is no trace of a movie theater at the old Shore Mall in Egg Harbor Township. If you have been watching the demolition of the old Towne 16 Theatre at the Black Horse Pike and Tilton Road over the past few months, it's completely gone now. The last walls fell on Tuesday, July 12th.
Who doesn't love ice cream? It's creamy, delicious, soothing, sweet, and refreshing. And of course, there's a "Day" dedicated to the icy summer treat. Let's not pretend that it's healthy food. Although, you could argue that cream and milk as animal products are the healthier choices as meat, eggs, and milk are considered "complete proteins" providing all essential amino acids that your body needs.
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. COLLINGSWOOD Paintings by William Butler, through Aug. 26. Tri-State Disability Art Show, works by artists grades K-12, through Aug. 26. Perkins Center for the Arts, 30 Irvin Ave. perkinscenter.org, 856-833-0009.
There has been a fun, Atlantic County, New Jersey angle to the Emmy award-winning Jeopardy television program this week. Long-time Beacon Evangelical Free Church Pastor Al Syvertsen called-in to our program yesterday morning, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. We discussed a very serious car crash that Pastor Al and was wife...
A new park and campgrounds resort has opened in South Jersey. And Yogi Bear is the featured host. Northgate Resorts converted Hospitality Creek Campground & Swim Club in Gloucester County into a Jellystone Park Camp-Resort. The Williamstown campground has 233 campsites including two cabins and six rental trailers. It features...
We're living in tough times. Prices are going up and people are working hard just to stay afloat. Then, something like this happens. In Galloway Township Tuesday evening, a local pizzeria was hit as a young man walked in, allegedly grabbed the tip jar, and ran out. Apparently, the young...
(Gloucester Township, NJ) – The Camden County Health Department has been notified by the New Jersey Department of Health and Human Services (NJDHHS) that a skunk removed from a yard in Gloucester Township has tested positive for rabies. On July 10, a skunk was killed by a dog in...
Standbys that open before sunrise, in case you need to fuel up before a shift or you just enjoy peace and quiet with your eggs at 6 a.m. You might already know the late-night spots where you can get a gyro at 3 a.m. or pancakes for dinner. But the spots that open real early? The ones where you’re eating, not to appease tomorrow’s hangover, but to fuel today’s shift? For those, you gotta go where the workday starts while it’s still dark.
There were two third-tier prizewinning Mega Millions lottery tickets sold for the Tuesday, July 12, drawing. The winning tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn to win the $10,000 prize. Those tickets were purchased at the following locations:. Gloucester County: Wawa #427, 590...
The culinary masterpiece of Pizza originated in the southwestern area of Italy’s Campania region. As the story goes, Italy unified in 1861. In 1889 King Umberto I and Queen Margherita visited Naples. The couple traveled frequently and apparently became quite bored with their cuisine. Founded in 1760, Da Pietro's pizzeria was well known at the time. The city’s successor Pizzeria Brandi was called upon by the queen to make an assortment of pizzas for her and her husband. The one she enjoyed the most was a pie with a crusty base topped with soft white cheese, red tomatoes, and green basil. Aside from its superb taste, its colors represented the Italian flag. The original name for this pie was Pizza Mozzarella. After the pizzeria received many compliments from the Queen, the pizza was renamed Margherita Pizza.
New Jersey State Police, concerned friends, and family of Ken Weis, an Elmer man who has been missing since Monday are asking for your help locating him. Weis began making concerning Facebook posts on Monday and those who know him think he may be in real trouble. From Ken's posts and friends' comments, it seems that Weis has been living outside, perhaps in Parvin State Park in Pittsgrove, recently.
Shore Physicians Group has welcomed Penn Medicine neurosurgeon, Dr. Joseph Queenan, to its division of Neurosurgery, a Penn Medicine Surgery affiliate, in Somers Point. Dr. Queenan joins SPG Neurosurgeon Dr. Francis Kralick and is now seeing patients. Dr. Queenan, a native of South Philadelphia, comes to Shore Physicians Group after...
After many years as a rental, this 19th-century house on a unique Center City block is being offered for sale, giving you a chance to literally live in the center of it all. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.
The popular burger chain Shake Shack is expanding, with a new store opening at 950 Baltimore Pike, in Springfield, writes Marilyn Sanders for Philly Bite Magazine. In addition to its signature Shack Burger (a beef patty, American cheese and Shake Shack sauce), the new store will have new menu items.
It may sound like a broken record at this point, but people wouldn't complain about it weren't happening as often as it does. People, PLEASE leash your dog!. That has been the sentiments on a few posts within a local Facebook group geared to the people of Brigantine Beach in Atlantic County. Apparently, the top three issues in the town are sprinklers spritzing people as they're walking their dogs, people not picking up after their dogs (ya know... the poo), and people allowing their dogs to roam free without a leash. LOOK:
An impassioned 90-year-old Hazel N. Dukes — the former national president of the NAACP — spoke the least Thursday morning but left the biggest impression. About 8,000 people are expected to attend the 113th NAACP National Convention in Atlantic City, city officials announced on the first day of the convention. But Dukes’ focus is on the hundreds of youth who will participate.
The newest addition to the Garden State Park shopping center is a new American brasserie called Sugar Factory. Known for its rainbow-colored burgers and photo-friendly milkshakes, the restaurant will open in the late fall of 2022 at the former Zinburger Wine & Burger Bar site, which closed in March 2020 due to a COVID-19 curve. The Cherry Hill location will be the second Sugar Factory location in New Jersey, after the Hard Rock Hotel Casino in Atlantic City.
Here's something to keep in mind next time you go down the shore this summer. If you happen to lose any jewelry, keys, or anything else made of metal that you care about, don't freak out, the Ring Finders of South Jersey can help you out. I found out about...
