The New York Mets have a 1 ½ game lead on the Atlanta Braves, a team that has won the division the last four years. The Mets have some great players, and then they have some that don’t fit the team, as it’s currently constructed. The Mets winners are on the pitching staff, but they’re not in the everyday lineup and that’s why they’re shrinking.

QUEENS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO