Hope, AR

Hope 10U SW All-Stars Place 2nd in Arkansas State Dixie Youth Baseball Tournament

hopeprescott.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongratulations to the Hope 10U SW Arkansas All-Stars who placed 2nd in Arkansas State...

hopeprescott.com

hopeprescott.com

Pate Willis of Prescott On Fishing Team Headed To Bassmaster High School National Championship

A youth fishing team from South Arkansas has earned a berth to the 2022 Abu Garcia Bassmaster High School National Championship on Lake Hartwell, Anderson, SC to be held August 11 – 13, 2022. They are members of South Arkansas Youth Bass Anglers and the team consist of Mark Murdock from Rison, AR and Pate Willis from Prescott, AR. They are coached by Nick Murdock from Rison, AR, who can give the boys advice but can not help them fish.
PRESCOTT, AR
clevelandcountyherald.com

1942 Clip Leads Texas Man To Twin’s Grave In Rison

RISON – Cliff Robertson, Jr., of Texarkana, Texas, made a trek to Rison last week to place a marker in Greenwood Cemetery for his twin sister, Patricia Margaret Robertson. Patricia was stillborn on February 22, 1942, the daughter of Clifton, Sr. and Margaret Elizabeth Robertson. A metal marker had been placed in the cemetery at the time, but disappeared sometime in the 1960s according to Robertson.
RISON, AR
hopeprescott.com

Margaret Casteel

Margaret Casteel, age 88, of Okolona, Arkansas died peacefully on July 10, 2022. Margaret was born in Okolona on the homeplace where she lived at the time of her death. Having an adventurous spirit, she left home after high school to study and work in Little Rock where she met the love of her life, Johnnie L Casteel. She supported his career in the US Air Force for the next 23 years, including at postings in Arkansas, Italy, Texas, Florida, Alaska, and Illinois, and sustained the family during his remote assignments in Vietnam and Taiwan. She continued her own work in the base housing office at two different bases after his retirement from the military. Following her own retirement from federal service, they decamped to her family’s homestead and the community in Okolona where they lived an active life in retirement.
OKOLONA, AR
Hope, AR
Arkansas State
magnoliareporter.com

COVID numbers continue to rise in South Arkansas

COVID-19 cases declined slightly in Columbia County on Wednesday, but rose in Lafayette, Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties, said the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new COVID-19 deaths in the area. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 5,701. Total Active Cases: 117, down three from Tuesday.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
KHBS

Arkansans to talk plans for I-49 extension in the River Valley

ALMA, Ark. — Arkansans will discuss a planned extension of Interstate 49 in the River Valley on Thursday. There are 180 miles left to build between Alma and Texarkana. The first leg of that is a 13-mile section between Alma and Barling. Thursday, the Arkansas Good Road Foundation, a...
ALMA, AR
hopeprescott.com

Hope Kiwanis Hears COVID Program From Dr. Dale Goins

The Hope Kiwanis Club heard a program from Dr. Dale Goins Tuesday concerning COVID. He noted there have been 560 million cases of COVID reported around the world with 6.3 million deaths worldwide. 90 million were reported in the US with about 1 million people in the US die. Locally, 70 people in Hempstead County have lost their lives to COVID.
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR
ktoy1047.com

Bryant man gets $1 million bond in Hope shooting case

Bryceston Marks, 18, has been formally charged with first degree murder by prosecutors in Hempstead County in the May 3 death of Tykendric Bradford. If convicted, Marks could face 10-40 years or life in prison. Marks turned 18 one day before the. Bradford and a group of friends were outside...
HOPE, AR
Levi
magnoliareporter.com

Wreck north of Caddo Valley takes life of passenger

Suzanne Livingston, 71, of Fort Worth, TX died about 8:15 a.m. Tuesday in a one-vehicle wreck at the 79.7 log mile of Interstate 30, north of Caddo Valley in Clark County. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Karl Livingston, 76, of Fort Worth was driving a 2009 model GMC Sierra that was towing a trailer east on the interstate.
CADDO VALLEY, AR
hopeprescott.com

Mary Whitfield

Mary E. Whitfield, 60, of Stamps, Arkansas passed away at Christus St. Michael Hospital in Texarkana, Saturday, July 9, 2022 after a long bout with illnesses and a stay in the nursing home. Mary was a clown of a woman and always enjoyed a good laugh. She was born to...
STAMPS, AR
txktoday.com

Former Caretaker Pleads Not Guilty To Assaulting Cornerstone Dementia Patient

TEXARKANA, Texas–A former caretaker pleaded not guilty Monday to the alleged assault of an 87-year-old dementia patient at Cornerstone Retirement Center. Sharee Shantrell Bryant, 48, was allegedly caught on video on March 9 entering the woman’s room and slapping her across the face at Cornerstone Retirement Center on Moore’s Lane in Texarkana, Texas, according to a probable cause affidavit.
hopeprescott.com

Virgil Wayne Spruill

Virgil Wayne Spruill was born August 27, 1939 to Rhoda (Mauldin) and Frank Spruill in Gurdon, Arkansas. He was a lifelong resident of Gurdon and a 1957 graduate of Gurdon High School. It was once said that Virgil learned to print in the first grade and continued printing for seventy years. He began working at the Gurdon Times in 1957 where he was a linotype operator, newspaper and job printer, photographer and was named Editor in 1978. The paper sold in 1992, and he went to work in Arkadelphia as Printing Manager at Dan Cooks and retired as Printing Manager at Arkadelphia Printing in 2015. For many years in his spare time, he repaired typewriters, adding machines and cash registers.
GURDON, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Heavy rain falls in northern part of Columbia County

Northern Columbia County got drought-busting rainfall on Wednesday, while almost all of the county received some rain. Hail also fell in parts of the county. Radar estimates from the National Weather Service in Shreveport indicate that up to five inches of rain fell on a part of the county between the Lamartine and College Hill communities, while more than 4 inches fell in north Magnolia, Waldo, McNeil and along U.S. 79 toward Stephens.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
hopeprescott.com

At Least Two More Fires In Hempstead County Attest To Dry Conditions

Firefighters were out again across Hempstead County Tuesday as dry conditions contributed to at least two fires. Hope firemen were once again called to the southwest corner of the Hope Airport property as grass and brush flared up again on the site of a Monday fire. The flare-up didn’t appear as serious as the Monday fire.
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR
KARK 4 News

Arrests made after violent Texarkana fireworks attack

TEXARKANA, Ark. – Two adults and three juveniles were arrested over the weekend in Texarkana in connection to a July 4 fireworks attack that hospitalized a police officer and left several other officers injured. According to investigators, in all, there are nine felony warrants for those responsible for the...
KSLA

Cars, apartment building left with bullet holes after shots fired in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Texarkana police responded to reports of gunfire on the evening of Wednesday, July 13. The incident occurred at the Bramble Courts Apartments on Ferguson Street. A family told KSLA that they hit the floor and crawled to the back of their apartment when they heard the...
swark.today

HPD Arrests: July 5 – July 12, 2022

On July 7, 2022 at approximately 6:23am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Kaycee Triana, 29, Hope, AR. Ms. Triana was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance methamphetamine and served a failure to appear warrant. The arrest occurred in the 2600 block of North Hazel in Hope, AR. Triana was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
HOPE, AR
hopeprescott.com

Edith Vermillion

Mrs. Edith Vermillion, age 89 of Hope, Arkansas, passed away Tuesday July 12, 2022, at her home. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be announced by BRAZZEL/Oakcrest The Funeral Home of Hope, eddei Brazzel Director. Online condolences www.brazzelfuenralhomes.com.
HOPE, AR
ktoy1047.com

Hope police arrest man on charges of fraud

Jeffrey Taylor, 40, was arrested by Hope police at about 10 a.m. on July 1 and has been charged with seven counts of fraudulent use of a credit card or debit card, 10 counts of computer fraud, and three counts of theft of property. Taylor was picked up in the...
HOPE, AR

