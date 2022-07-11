ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, IL

Lake County Sheriff | ‘Those type of weapons are not needed in our society’

By Ashley Bihun
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 2 days ago
Brooke and Matt Strauss, who were married Sunday, look toward the scene of the mass shooting in downtown Highland Park, Ill., a Chicago suburb, after leaving… Read More

Lake County Sheriff John Idleburg joins Anna Davlantes, in for John Williams, to share his experience at the Highland Park 4th of July parade and share his thoughts on banning assault weapons.

