Lake County Sheriff | ‘Those type of weapons are not needed in our society’

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Lake County Coroner's Office identified the 9-year-old girl who died after she was pulled from Lake Michigan in Gary, Indiana on Tuesday.Tianna Hatten, of Hammond Indiana, was pulled from the lake but later pronounced dead. A 14-year-old girl was also pulled from the lake and was briefly hospitalized.Both girls were rushed to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary. The 14-year-old girl was treated and released, but Hatten was pronounced dead at the hospital.The coroner's office ruled Hatten's death an accident and said she sustained asphyxia due to drowning.At 2:25 p.m., a witness saw the two girls struggling in the water at a section of Marquette Park Beach with no lifeguards, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.Beachgoers were able to pull one girl out of the water, and a Lake County, Indiana Sheriff's helicopter found the other and directed responders to her.Gary officials also mentioned an 8-year-old boy being rescued from the water, but the Department of Natural Resources had no mention of a boy.

GARY, IN ・ 9 HOURS AGO