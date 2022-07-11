ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Aldi Rose Cones Are My Ice Cream Of Choice this Summer

musingsofamuse.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s not beauty but let’s chat Aldi Rose Cones, shall we? I remember last year I made my boyfriend drive all over New York trying to locate these Aldi’s Rose Ice Cream Cones! They released around Mother’s Day and I could not locate them to save my life. I love pretty...

www.musingsofamuse.com

Comments / 0

