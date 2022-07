Now three weeks into the job, Mark Freeland is settling into his role as the new director of the Electa Quinney Institute at UW-Milwaukee. Freeland comes to UWM from South Dakota State University, where he was the co-coordinator of the American Indian and Indigenous Studies Program. That program provided the academic component for the Wokini Initiative, a program to redistribute land-grant funding to support Indigenous students.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO