Farmington, NM

Suicide Silence Announce September Dates With Cane Hill

By caemanamelio
metalanarchy.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuicide Silence have announced some September headlining shows with Cane Hill....

metalanarchy.com

CMT

Watch: Luke Bryan Falls On Stage In North Carolina – Again

Leave it to Luke Bryan to wiggle his hips with such fervor that he propels himself to the ground – where he keeps the hip action pumping and never misses a note. That’s the scene that unfolded over the weekend while Bryan was on stage in Raleigh, North Carolina.
UPI News

Reba McEntire to launch 'Live in Concert' tour in October

July 11 (UPI) -- Reba McEntire is going on tour in 2022. The 67-year-old singer and actress shared plans Monday for her Reba: Live in Concert tour with Terri Clark. McEntire will kick off the tour Oct. 13 in Lafayette, La., and bring the venture to a close Nov. 19 in Wichita, Kan. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales for Citi card members to begin Tuesday at 10 a.m.
LAFAYETTE, LA
TMZ.com

Bret Michaels Hospitalized, Poison Show Canceled in Nashville

4:39 PM PT -- Sources connected to Bret tell TMZ ... he may have had a bad reaction to medication that is related to COVID ... medication that triggered a reaction as a result of his diabetes. Bret Michaels is currently being treated in a Nashville hospital ... a medical...
NASHVILLE, TN
Popculture

Metal Frontman Leaving Band After Upcoming Tour

Steve Brooks, frontman for heavy metal stalwarts Torche, has reportedly announced that he'll be leaving the band after their upcoming tour. According to Metal Injection, Brooks shared the news in an Instagram post, explaining that he's found it difficult "to keep this going living on opposite sides of the country." It appears that Brooks has since deleted the post, and the band has not made mention of the exit otherwise.
ATLANTA, GA
Rolling Stone

Tegan and Sara Honor Coldplay With a Long Walk on a Cold Beach in New ‘Yellow’ Video

Tegan and Sara hit the beach and bust out their best sad Chris Martin impressions in the video for their new song, “Yellow.”. Directed by Mark Myers, the video pays homage to Coldplay’s own clip for their 2000 hit, “Yellow,” with Tegan and Sara — just like Martin — walking down an empty beach on a gray, drizzly day as they sing their song. Tegan and Sara’s “Yellow” is a dreamy pop tune that balances bits of bubblegum with heart-on-sleeve sincerity: “This bruise ain’t black it’s yellow,” goes the chorus “My sweet heart breaks, so be careful/But this paint ain’t red, now it’s a yellow/My sweet heart sings out like a devil.”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
Billboard

Puscifer Extends 2022 North American Tour & Releases New ‘Bullet Train To Iowa’ Music Video

If you’re a Puscifer fan who missed out on the rock band’s Existential Reckoning tour this summer, you’re in luck. The Arizona-born group announced on Tuesday (July 12) that it will be adding a six-week leg to its North American expedition — news which arrives just after the band’s brand new music video for a remixed version of “Bullet Train To Iowa” premiered.
IOWA STATE
Outsider.com

Marty Stuart, Dolly Parton, Eric Church, & More Team Up with Circle Network for New Documentary ‘Born in Bristol’

The landscape of American music changed forever in the summer of 1927. Between July 25th and August 5th of that year, Ralph Peer came to Bristol, Tennessee to capture recordings of “Hillbilly Music” for the Victor Talking Machine Company. The Bristol Sessions would come to be known as the “Big Bang of Country Music” and gave us some of the first country stars. The Stonemans, The Carter Family, and Jimmie Rodgers made their marks on the world in those sessions. Now, Circle Network is telling the story of the genre’s birth like no one else could with the new documentary Born in Bristol: The Untold Story of the Birth of Country Music.
BRISTOL, TN

