Suicide Silence Announce September Dates With Cane Hill

Tegan and Sara hit the beach and bust out their best sad Chris Martin impressions in the video for their new song, “Yellow.”. Directed by Mark Myers, the video pays homage to Coldplay’s own clip for their 2000 hit, “Yellow,” with Tegan and Sara — just like Martin — walking down an empty beach on a gray, drizzly day as they sing their song. Tegan and Sara’s “Yellow” is a dreamy pop tune that balances bits of bubblegum with heart-on-sleeve sincerity: “This bruise ain’t black it’s yellow,” goes the chorus “My sweet heart breaks, so be careful/But this paint ain’t red, now it’s a yellow/My sweet heart sings out like a devil.”
