Suicide Silence Announce September Dates With Cane Hill

The landscape of American music changed forever in the summer of 1927. Between July 25th and August 5th of that year, Ralph Peer came to Bristol, Tennessee to capture recordings of “Hillbilly Music” for the Victor Talking Machine Company. The Bristol Sessions would come to be known as the “Big Bang of Country Music” and gave us some of the first country stars. The Stonemans, The Carter Family, and Jimmie Rodgers made their marks on the world in those sessions. Now, Circle Network is telling the story of the genre’s birth like no one else could with the new documentary Born in Bristol: The Untold Story of the Birth of Country Music.

BRISTOL, TN ・ 12 HOURS AGO